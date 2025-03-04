⁠"You have no class" — Married at First Sight Australia fans criticize Ryan giving Jacqui an ultimatum

In Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 Episode 22, the couples went away for a group retreat. But, one cast member's willingness to talk about her and her partner's physical intimacy caused an issue.

Jacqui opened up about her and Ryan's intimacy while in conversation with the female cast. The conversation was later brought up in front of the entire group, which upset Ryan. He then issued an ultimatum to his wife, Jacqui, and said that if she continued to talk about the s*x life, he would leave.

Fans online commented on Ryan giving Jacqui an ultimatum online and recalled the cast member previously talking about the same with the male cast members. One person wrote on X:

"Ryan dude, you literally blurted out like a demented sailor in front of all the men that Jacqui was great at giving bl*wies, you have no class either loool."

"Ok I am definitely not one to stick up for Jacqui but did Ryan just give her an ultimatum?" a fan commented.

"Absolutely. And Ryan had the hide to give Jacqui an ultimatum when he was, yes, equally guilty. A shame she didn’t clap back more strongly with him," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 noted that although Ryan was uncomfortable with Jacqui talking about their intimacy, he had done the same thing previously:

"Ryan saids that intimate details about s*x life in a group setting is not allowed but he is more than happy to share how jacqui pleasured him to the boys in the intimacy week group session, so its only ok for him to share but not when jacqui does it, I don’t understand," a person wrote.

"Ryan & Jacqui FAKE DRAMA Why do these people try and control each other and what they say. This is not natural in a relationship. Working out Ryan? STOP IT, STOP IT NOW !!!" a fan commented.

"I must admit I did forget about that awful thing Ryan said about oral w/ Jacqui. They’re as tone deaf as each other!" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 further said:

"Jacqui should have kept her mouth shut, but Ryan is a hypocrite soooooo betrayal is maybe a bit too far," a person wrote.

"Pot calling the kettle black. Ryan’s fine to make whatever comments to the boys about their s*x life but Jacqui can’t????" a fan commented.

"I'm not happy about it at all" — Ryan opens up about Jacqui sharing intimate details about their relationship with the group in Married at First Sight Australia

In Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 Episode 22, Ryan pulled Jacqui aside to have a private conversation while the group gathered for a bonfire. The male cast member was upset by his wife publicly discussing what happened between them behind closed doors with the cast.

Ryan told the Married at First Sight Australia star that he would appreciate in the future that she didn't discuss their s*x life in public and said it was something he needed from her. Jacqui told him that if that was the case, he needed to start with himself as he had previously shared intimate details about their relationship publicly as well.

As footage of Ryan talking about their s*x life played, the cast member told Jacqui he was celebrating a milestone at the time. Jacqui said she might have had a problem and wanted the other Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 cast members' opinion on the matter.

"I've definitely taken a step back. I'm not happy about it at all," Ryan said in a confessional.

The male Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 cast member told his wife that he was going to tell her something "only once." He told her if she brought up their s*x life again, their relationship will be over.

Fans commented on Ryan's ultimatum online and criticized him online.

Fans can stream Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 Episode 22 on 9Now.

