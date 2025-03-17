"Good riddance"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Eliot and Veronica's departure 

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 29 this week on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The segment saw the latest commitment ceremony, during which the remaining couples met with the show's experts to go over the events of the week. By the end of the episode, another couple decided to part ways and leave the Channel 9 show.

While speaking to the experts, Veronica and Eliot got into another disagreement and both of them wrote "Leave" on their cue cards, indicating the desire to dissolve their marriage. Fans of the reality show commented on the couple's departure from the show and were divided in their opinion.

"The voice change by Veronica being soft. Don't say stay Veronica....good riddance Veronica. You judged Eliot from the night you went & had drinks with Lauren & asked her opinion. From that day on you treated Eliot as though he was beneath you. Well done Eliot," one person wrote on X.

"Honestly? I didn’t expect to somewhat feel sorry for Eliot.. Veronica’s a bit of a b*tch?" a fan commented.

"I am starting to think that Veronica thought ahw had an easy "win" with Eliot. She heard how bad he was, so she thought she could retaliate for all the women, kick him around, and everyone would side with her...Then she found out she was WORSE than him," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 criticized Veronica.

"I was not expecting to feel bad for Eliot after that first week. But I do now. Veronica is a piece of s*it. IMO," a person wrote.

"Eliot is far too intelligent for Veronica; the experts really should consider intellectual & mental capacity," a fan commented.

"I honestly feel sorry for Eliot at this point...I mean the guy had to endure Lauren & Veronica.....they've screwed him big time," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Not absolving Eliot of his weird trad wife rhetoric but god he's so much more pleasant to watch than Veronica and I would follow Rhi into battle so I'll take her word for it," a person wrote.

"Veronica: "Eliot has never asked me to play games"....we've reached peak Veronica here....she is now going to try and make drama out of not being asked to play connect 4...despite the fact we all know she'd rather gargle razor blades than play games with Eliot," a fan commented.

Veronica and Eliot decide to leave Married at First Sight Australia season 12 in episode 29

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 29, the latest commitment ceremony saw another couple bite the dust. As Veronica and Eliot sat on the main couch, Mel Schilling asked Eliot to express himself first.

The male cast member noted that the couple seemed to have a pattern of being "combative," and it followed a trajectory where the two disagreed. He added that the couple's arguments would typically escalate, and Veronica would leave.

Mel asked for Veronica's perspective and the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star said Eliot would "bait" her by taking "jabs" at her. She added that she was "shut down," and said the two never seemed to be able to talk about issues, but that Eliot would turn the conversation about her emotions being "out of control."

She explained why she would often leave the room during arguments, and said that no matter how many times Veronica asked him how they could resolve their issues or what Eliot needed, it didn't end well for her. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star added that she felt "blindsided" by the "persona" Eliot would put on with the rest of the cast.

Eliot called Veronica's point of view a "story," when Mel asked about his changing facial expressions. He added that she was lying and recalled never asking her sarcastically if she thought she was "pretty smart."

The two continued to argue, after which the experts asked them what they wanted to do. Both Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast members wrote "Leave" on their cards, and their marriage and journey ended.

Fans reacted to their exit from the show online and were divided.

Stream episode 29 of MAFS Australia on 9Now to watch the rest of Veronica and Eliot's conversation.

