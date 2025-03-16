"I don't feel confident"— Married at First Sight Australia's Jamie questions her and Dave's relationship in latest sneak peek 

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 is set to air its latest episode this week on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The segment will feature the latest commitment ceremony during which the couples will ponder over their futures together and make a call to either leave or stay in the experiment.

Ad

However, before the ceremony, one cast member will continue to question her relationship after her partner's shocking revelation in the earlier episodes. In a sneak peek uploaded on the show's official Instagram handle @mafs, Jamie talks to the producers about questioning her and Dave's relationship.

"I don't feel confident in my relationship. I don't know who I've been married to," she says.

Later in the episode, the experts question Dave's claims of previously expressing his lack of feelings towards Jamie during the previous ceremonies.

Ad

Trending

Jamie comments on her and Dave's relationship in Married at First Sight Australia season 12's latest sneak peek

Ad

In a sneak peek for Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 29, Jamie talks to the cameras about her and Dave's relationship in light of the latter's recent revelation. The female cast member explains that she believed that they were in a "really good place" until he told her his feelings for her had not progressed.

She added that she doesn't feel confident in her relationship and is unsure of who she married. Jamie recalls the latest Dinner Party, which was featured in episode 28, and terms it a "hard" day.

Ad

"And I 100% still question Dave's feelings," she adds.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member further notes that her husband has to prove himself to her. She says he needs to knock on her door with flowers, post-it notes, or even write her a poem. Jamie wants Dave to prove that his words were "genuine" and that she hasn't fallen in love with someone who doesn't exist.

Ad

As Dave walks into the house, she says it is "Day one" of the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star proving himself to her.

Ad

In another sneak peek uploaded to the show's Instagram page, short clips of the commitment ceremony show several cast members under fire while others reflect upon their relationships.

Rhi tells the experts that she came on the show to find her "forever person" and that she "wholeheartedly" hopes it's Jeff. Chiming in on Adrian and Veronica's relationship, expert John Aiken says that someone is lying. The experts further grill Paul for his Honesty Letter, while Carina opens up about not being able to trust her husband.

Ad

Alessandra Rampolla asks Carina if she is questioning whether or not she and Paul are "truly compatible" as a couple. While the female star's answer isn't revealed, Paul says he wasn't expecting that.

John also questions Dave and tells the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star that they spent five couch sessions with him and Jamie, thinking everything was going well. Alessandra asks the male cast member if he has romantic feelings for his wife. Although his answer is not revealed in the clip, Ryan says "Damn," seemingly in response to what Dave says.

Ad

Dave and Jamie's dinner party drama recalled

Ad

On Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight Australia season 12, Jamie told the group about her and Dave's recent conversation. She revealed he had told her that his feelings for her had not progressed. Several cast members rallied around the female star and asked Dave several questions.

Awhina asked him where his feelings for the cast member stood. She said they understood he didn't love Jamie but asked him to clarify what he felt for her. Dave said that he mentioned it on the couch "all the time" which angered Jamie.

Ad

She asked the group if they had ever heard the Married at First Sight Australia star talk about his lack of feelings towards Jamie in the past. Dave clarified that he meant he had addressed being worried about his feelings.

Tune in on Sunday to watch what happens next with Jamie and Dave on Married at First Sight Australia season 12 on Channel 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback