"Lying brute"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Paul telling Carina not to take his "snob" remark personally

Married at First Sight Australia season 12's Feedback Week continued as the couples were tasked with reading out their Honesty Letters to their partners in episode 27. On Monday's episode, the couples were told they would be spending the next few days living with another cast member so they could pick their brains and seek advice about their own relationships.

Paul spent time with Awhina and opened up to her about his issues with Carina. He said she could be judgemental and a bit of a "snob." However, when it was time to read the letter to Carina herself, the male cast member omitted the use of the word and in a confessional, claimed he didn't know its meaning.

However, when Carina confronted him about calling her a snob, he urged her not to take it personally.

Fans online chimed in on the confrontation, and criticized Paul's behavior towards Carina. One person wrote on X:

"Paul reads his letter and omits telling Carina he thinks she’s a snob, that her jealousy pushes him away and gives him the ick. He follows up by saying “don’t take it personally”. How should she take it? Lying brute. As far as I’m concerned the marriage is over."

"Paul: “Carina is a snob.” Also Paul: “I don’t know the meaning of snob.” Also Paul: “I do know the meaning of snob but I didn’t mean it like that.” Sorry????" a fan commented.

"Just as I was about to take Paul's side about Carina being a pretender, he goes and says he doesn't know the meaning of a snob," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia felt Paul wasn't lying about Carina's character:

"Not Paul calling Carina snobby and judgmental. He wasn’t lying about her character either. This is getting juicy and we haven’t even got to the incoming Awhina and Carina clash once she confront her about she allegedly said about her twin sister," a person wrote.

"Paul is definitely a bad dude. After he got roasted for the punch, he needed to shift the power dynamic back by focusing on Carina’s bad behaviour, so now he’s bad mouthing her to make himself look better," a fan commented.

"Paul, you f*cktard, you couldn't even say "snob" to your poor devoted bride Carina, who supported you after your door punch bullsh*t, got sad that she didn't want to go and now you reaffirm all of her worst fears. You f*cking prick," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Paul: Carina is a snob that gives me the ICk. Also Paul to Carina: Don’t take it personal," a person wrote.

"Paul and Carina got me feeling like I need a hazmat suit—this relationship went from couple goals to caution tape real quick. Love ain’t in the air, it’s just straight-up toxicity," a fan commented.

"She can come across as very judgey"— Paul reads out his Honesty Letter to Carina but leaves out calling her a snob on Married at First Sight Australia season 12

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 27, Paul read out his Honesty Letter to Carina. He said he was worried his wife would at times put on the "happy mask" and was worried about what people thought of her.

He added that he felt Carina wanted to be perceived as the "perfect conservative" girl and recalled incidents that contradicted how she wanted to be perceived. Paul also said he felt like the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star was "playing it safe" with Paul and wanted things to be smooth sailing to avoid confrontation and drama.

As the cast member read his letter out loud, he seemingly lost his place multiple times when he reached the part where he called her a "snob." Instead, he said:

"She can come across as very judgey."

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star Carina chimed in on Paul's letter in a confessional and called it a "slap in the face." Seeing Carina's reaction, he said he didn't mean to offend her.

"Just don't take it personally," he added.

Later in a confessional, producers asked Paul whether he left any parts of the letter out and he said "No." He asked whether he missed anything and they told the Married at First Sight Australia star he had called her a snob. He claimed he didn't know what the word meant.

Fans online reacted to Paul reading his letter out loud to Carina and criticized him for asking Carina not to take the letter seriously.

Fans can watch the conversation back by streaming Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 27 on 9Now.

