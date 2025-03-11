“It was a couple of years ago”—Married At First Sight: Australia star Awhina opens up about the history between Paul and her twin sister Cleo

Married At First Sight: Australia returned on March 10, 2025, with episode 26 featuring the Feedback Week. As the couples swapped partners to gain new perspectives on their relationships, unexpected personal connections came to light.

Ad

Awhina, who is married to Adrian, shared that her twin sister Cleo had previously dated Paul, who is currently married to Carina.

"It was a couple of years ago, very short-lived," Awhina said during a confessional.

This information caused tension, particularly for Carina, who was already hesitant about the partner swap. Paul had informed her about his past with Cleo earlier, but when the swap placed Awhina in his apartment, Carina struggled with the situation. Her discomfort escalated when Paul voiced concerns about their relationship.

Ad

Trending

Awhina and Paul's conversation about Cleo in Married At First Sight: Australia

Ad

During their time together in Married At First Sight: Australia, Paul and Awhina openly discussed his past with Cleo. Paul reassured Awhina that his brief relationship with her sister had no bearing on the present. Awhina confirmed that Cleo had nothing negative to say about Paul, reinforcing that their history was not a significant issue for her.

However, the situation took a turn when Paul told Awhina how Carina had reacted to his past with Cleo, stating:

Ad

"she [Carina] said, Oh, I didn't know you would go for that kind of caliber."

This remark angered Awhina, who felt her sister was being judged. She said:

"Where are you in your life, Carina, to look down at my twin sister?"

In a confessional, Awhina called Carina an "entitled, sheltered princess."

Paul admitted that Carina's words had been weighing on him, fueling doubts about their compatibility. He expressed concerns about ignoring "red flags" in their relationship, a sentiment he later expanded upon in a written letter as part of the exercise assigned to the couples.

Ad

Everything else that happened in the Married At First Sight: Australia episode

Ad

In addition to Paul and Awhina's discussion, the episode of Married At First Sight: Australia showcased various couples facing challenges with the partner swap task. Carina opted to move to a temporary apartment instead of remaining with Teejay, her designated partner for the week.

"I trust him a lot, but it doesn't feel right in my gut," she said tearfully.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Beth shed light on their disputes. He accused her of being confrontational and Beth started cussing, which heightened the conflict. Elsewhere, Jacqui brought her dress and asked Jeff to steam it. In response, Jeff offered to handle the cooking and cleaning tasks.

Ad

Eliot and Rhi approached the exercise differently, focusing on communication. Eliot appreciated Rhi’s insights on improving his relationship with Veronica. However, Veronica, speaking separately with Dave, had a realization about her pairing with Eliot.

"I probably would've been better matched with Dave," she admitted.

Ad

As part of the partner swap task, Married At First Sight: Australia participants were instructed to write letters to their real spouses. While Carina’s letter to Paul focused on their differing religious beliefs, Paul's letter voiced his concerns about Carina’s personality, stating:

"I feel like she is a little bit of a snob sometimes and comes across as very judgey, and I'll be honest with you, this is giving me the ick."

Ad

The Married At First Sight: Australia episode ended with unresolved tensions as the couples prepared to reunite and reflect on their experiences. With Carina and Awhina already at odds, their next encounter is likely to escalate the drama further.

Married At First Sight: Australia continues on Channel 9 and 9Now, airing Sundays at 7 pm and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback