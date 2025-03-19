"Insulting"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Ryan's friends calling Jacqui out for her Honesty Letter

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired a brand new episode this week on Channel 9. The segment saw the couples arrive home and introduce their spouses to their friends and families.

The couple met up with their friends including Ryan's friend, Meg, and Ryan's friends Adam and Carla. After exchanging pleasantries, the male cast member's friends brought up the Honesty Letter the female cast member had written and criticized him for the same.

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and were divided by Ryan's friends' behavior towards Jacqui. One person wrote on X:

"Ryan’s friends may have a point regarding Jacqui’s behaviour but boy are they rude and insulting and insufferable. That confrontation was hard to watch."

"There are 2 types of friends: the type that Ryan got, who would go to bat for you even if you are wrong or just for show and then there’s Jacqui’s friend, just quiet sitting back confused and not knowing what to say and how to defend her friend," a fan commented.

"Jacqui is a pain but wow Ryan’s two friends are positively scary, are they real people ? If yes, then the cops need to look under their floorboards for bodies #MAFSAU she should run and leave at Ryan home with his plastic skulls and toy swords," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 said it was wrong of Ryan's friends to attack Jacqui:

"I think Jacqui is wacky! BUT I think it was totally wrong of Ryan's friends to attack her like that and then for Ryan to nod little a bobble head. If I was in a new relationship and he let his friends talk to me like that, I'd be," a person wrote.

"Sooo this is where I start to hate Ryan’s friends… we do not need to gang up on Jacqui… the rest of us have to suffer," a fan commented.

"Na, Ryans friends making Jacqui look sane was not on my bingo card but then again they are Ryan's friends...and his poor dog ...jeez Ryan let it have fun," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Jacqui is already a handful on a regular day, and now she’s about to meet Ryan’s friends? Oh, this isn’t just a casual gathering—this is a live-action disaster waiting to happen," a person wrote.

"Letting your friends attack your “wife” is not okay. There is no difference between Ryan’s friends & Adrian’s sisters. Ryan discussing her past relationships just to give them points to attack her - nope. Walking, talking, breathing red flags - all 3 of them," a fan commented.

Ryan's friends question Jacqui about her Honesty Letter in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 31

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 31, Jacqui met Adam and Carla, who she had previously met during the show's Family Week. The friends asked the female cast member about her honesty letter and Jacqui asked them to tell her what they knew so she could explain it.

Adam told the Married at First Sight Australia star not to get stressed and that Ryan hadn't told them anything in detail. Carla said they "obviously" needed to be filled in but said she was appalled by some of the things Ryan had told them.

Adam termed some of the things Ryan told them about "subtle attacks" on his character and financial capabilities. Carla asked Jacqui what the point of writing the letter and what she thought of it.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star noted the task required them to write about their concerns in terms of building a long-lasting relationship with their partners. She added that one of her major concerns was Ryan's "unstable" career path as she was worried she would have to be the primary breadwinner of the house.

"The whole point of being in a relationship is that you need to be able to compromise and you need to bring out the best in each other," Carla said.

As she continued talking, Carla caught Jacqui looking away and told her to look at her while she was speaking. Ryan's friend called Jacqui's concern a "red flag," noting that partners needed to lean on each other from time to time. Jacqui's friend defended her and said it was great that the MAFS star was open about it.

Carla said she was not dismissing Jacqui's concerns while Jacqui explained why she was concerned about Ryan's financial situation. She said she worked hard, and Ryan assured her that nobody questioned her for being a hard worker.

Ryan added that he also worked hard and believed the female cast member took it "too far." Carla further chimed in on Jacqui's letter in a confessional and said that in her opinion, it focused on what Ryan lacked.

The female Married at First Sight Australia star said she might have hit a "nerve" with Ryan while the latter said he believed some of what Jacqui wrote was "uncalled for." Adam chimed in and said it didn't seem like Jacqui was acknowledging Ryan's hard work.

"Because you can't buy a house without being stable," he added.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Jacqui's conversation with Ryan's friends and criticized Adam and Carla for confronting the reality star.

Fans can watch the rest of the conversation by streaming episode 31 of MAFS Australia on 9Now.

