"The only endgame" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jeff giving Rhi a key to his house

Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 Episode 31 featured the couples taking their relationship to another level by interacting with their friends and families. However, for Jeff and Rhi, the episode didn't include a visit from their parents or friends. Instead, they spent time in the male cast member's life, hoping to get an insight into what life after the show would entail for them.

The two joked about dating in the past and Rhi noted she never would have imagined being back in the cast member's apartment a year later. Before wrapping up the week, the couple looked back on their journey together and assured each other about the future. As a surprise, Jeff gave Rhi a key to his apartment.

Fans online reacted to the segment and praised the couple's chemistry. One person wrote on X:

"Rhi and Jeff seem like the only endgame."

"Do like Jeff & Rhi. You can feel something is simmering but it's a respectful slow burn. Hope they get it on...again," a fan commented.

"Rhi and Jeff are so cute together," a tweet read.

Fans reacted to Jeff giving Rhi a key to his apartment:

"rhi and jeff’s home stays was so good it was almost boring and then bro gave her a key," a person wrote.

"Rhi and Jeff are actually sweet! I hope they don't get stuck in the friendzone as my fingers are crossed for them!" a fan commented.

"I should be bored with these two. There’s zero drama and no obstacles (so far) but I really like them," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 further said:

"I like them, hope it works out for them. Seem to be building a foundation, which will hopefully make them stronger (or remain friends!)" a person wrote.

"Rhi and Jeff are the only couple with any REAL chemistry this season," a fan commented.

"Makes me feel really good" — Rhi reacts to Jeff giving her a key to his apartment in Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 Episode 31

In Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 Episode 31, Jeff and Rhi spent Hometown Week getting to know each other better. While other couples spent time with each others' friends and families, the two made their way to Jeff's apartment.

The two joked about Rhi having been in the apartment before as they previously dated and also noted that she didn't think she had ever been to his house during the day. Later during the Homestay Week, Jeff opened up about his feelings towards Rhi and said Homestays had given him more reassurance about his and Rhi's relationship.

The Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 star noted that he believed they had a "great future" together and he loved spending every minute with his wife. Jeff added he didn't want that to change after the experiment and that he wanted to spend as much time with Rhi as possible.

Over dinner, he told the Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 cast member that the week had done what he had hoped it would. He added that life outside the experiment would only get better for them as a couple. Rhi was in agreement and said she was proud of them for getting so far.

She noted that given their history together, it was an interesting story and Jeff added that he looked forward to them coming back to his house. As he said he was excited to start their next chapter together, he gave her a key to his apartment.

"The fact that Jeff gave me a key does make me feel really good," Rhi told the cameras.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 commented on Jeff's gesture online and praised the couple's chemistry.

Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 Episode 31 along with the rest of the season is available to stream on 9Now.

