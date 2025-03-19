Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 31 premiered on Nine Network on March 18, 2025. The episode continued Homestays Week where all the contestants tried to live with their partners in their respective homes to gain a real-world understanding of their relationships.

In the episode, after being taken aback by seeing Ryan's extensive collection of collectibles displayed in his house, Jacqui began making a list of items she wanted to remove, essentially planning to redecorate. Ryan grew frustrated because of it as he felt she should focus on fitting into his life rather than changing it.

After meeting Beth's family, Teejay realized that he wasn't sure about their relationship. Meanwhile, Dave introduced Jamie to his father, which turned out to be a positive step for their struggling relationship.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Homestays continue but for one couple it's far from Home Sweet Home."

What happened on Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 31?

Ryan and Jacqui clash over Ryan's collectibles and redecorating his house

Carina and Paul, both from Perth, kicked off their time together in a familiar environment at the start of Married at First Sight: Australia season 12, episode 31. Since the two shared a common connection to the location, they enjoyed this experience.

Meanwhile, Ryan took his wife Jacqui to his home in South West Sydney, which was a change of place for the latter who lived in Manly. Initially, everything was going well for the couple, until Ryan showed his collectible to Jacqui, which included a 250-year-old sword and an extensive collection of knick-knacks.

While Ryan noted that his home and his collectibles were a representation of his personality, his Married at First Sight: Australia wife saw it as a sign of deep-rooted loneliness.

“It really reminds me of the elderly, because a lot of elderly live in homes where they're alone for seven, 10, and 15 years,” Jacqui said.

While Ryan was out running errands, Jacqui put together a list of items she wanted to remove from the house—most of which were Ryan's collectibles. She had plans to completely redecorate, much to Ryan's frustration who wanted his wife to just fit into his life instead of modifying it.

Dave introduces Jamie to his father

Dave and Jamie were experiencing a rough patch in their relationship as they were living in a different apartment in Melbourne. Dave tried to make an effort to improve their connection by showing up at her place with a stuffed puppy as a gift.

Dave then took Jamie to meet his father who was undergoing chemotherapy. Dave's father didn't get to attend their wedding earlier in this season of Married at First Sight: Australia because he was a bit unwell at the time. However, now they had some positive news about his health and it set a hopeful tone for their meeting.

Teejay expresses uncertainty about his relationship with Beth

Married at First Sight: Australia star Teejay (Image via 9Now)

Elsewhere in the episode, Beth and Teejay returned to Queensland. Beth was very excited to introduce her partner to her family. However, when the couple sat down with Beth's family for dinner, Teejay's uncertainty towards their relationship appeared to crack through.

At the dinner table, Beth's father asked Teejay whether his daughter would be heartbroken if their relationship suddenly ended. The Married at First Sight: Australia star responded that he had no idea what the future had in store for them.

Later, when Teejay met his friends, he admitted that if he had been asked in that moment whether he wanted to stay with Beth, his answer would have been a firm 'no,' noting that he wasn't "comfortable" in their relationship.

“If you were to tell me it had to be yes or no right now, it had to be a no because I'm not completely comfortable here,” Teejay shared.

Awhina and Adrian decide to take things slow

Awhina and Adrian opted to go for a beachside picnic to work through their relationship conflict. Adrian suggested that they should take things slowly and attempt long-distance after the experiment to see where their relationship leads them.

Meanwhile, Rhi and Jeff took a significant step in their relationship when Jeff gifted Rhi a key to his apartment, telling her she was welcome to come over anytime.

Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episodes are available to stream on 9Now.

