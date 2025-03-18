"There's a lot of uncertainty in our relationship" — ⁠Married at First Sight: Australia's Awhina reveals why she hasn't introduced Adrian to her son

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 31 premiered on March 19, continuing the Homestays Week. During this phase, all contestants lived with their respective partners in their own homes, hoping to experience what their lives could look like outside of the experiment.

Ad

While Awhina and Adrian had a good relationship going into the week, Awhina felt their relationship wasn't at the level where she could introduce her partner to her son. In an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment, published on March 18, Awhina pointed out how she and Adrian had a "tumultuous journey" so far. She continued:

"There's a lot of uncertainty in our relationship and although we're in a healthy spot for us right now in the experiment, it still wasn't far enough along where I wanted to introduce my child to someone."

Ad

Trending

Married at First Sight: Australia star Awhina reflects on her relationship with Adrian and Homestays Week

Ad

In an interview with 9Entertainment, Married at First Sight: Australia star Awhina reflected on Homestays Week, sharing that Adrian understood her decision not to introduce him to her son.

Awhina acknowledged that she and Adrian had a "rollercoaster" journey on the show, filled with uncertainty in their relationship. While she felt that they were in a healthy spot going into Homestays Week, she believed that it still wasn't far enough along that she wanted to introduce her son to someone.

Ad

The Married at First Sight: Australia star added that introducing a partner to her seven-year-old son was a huge milestone for her, something which she hadn't even done with her ex.

"I'm not going to just be like, 'Well the experts chose Adrian for me, and we're in a healthy place for three weeks, so I'm going to introduce him to my son'. No," she added.

Ad

Later in the interview, Awhina shared that while Homestays Week was a positive experience for her and Adrian, she was worried about her twin sister, Cleo.

Ad

Earlier in the season of Married at First Sight: Australia, during Friends and Family Week, Cleo and Adrian's meeting ended in a dramatic storm-out. This made Awhina anxious leading up to their Homestays Week meeting.

During the family lunch, Awhina felt that Cleo and Adrian were on their best behavior. However, tensions rose when Cleo pulled Adrian aside for a conversation.

Cleo told Adrian that she considered his relationship with Awhina to be "fake." She added that she and her twin sister saw life as a book, and she felt that Adrian was just another chapter in Awhina's book and wasn't part of her happy ending.

Ad

Despite Cleo's remarks, Adrian didn't take it in a bad way and implied to Cleo that it was more about his relationship with Awhina and that he could see a future for them.

"With me being from Perth and Adrian being from Sydney, at the start of our relationship Adrian and I were both very stubborn on those being our homes but the questions I'd be asking at this stage would be around doing long-distance before we talk about moving," Awhina concluded.

Ad

Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episodes are available to stream on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback