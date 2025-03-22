Married at First Sight Australia's Clint Rice responds to allegations of using harsh language against Jamie on show

Married at First Sight Australia groom Clint Rice has addressed allegations about using offensive language toward Jamie Marinos during the show's 2025 season filming. The 43-year-old pro golfer faced questions after Daily Mail Australia reported about a private conversation between him and Lauren Hall at the Byron Bay retreat.

Rice appeared on the MAFS Goss podcast with Abbie Chatfield, following his text to producer Oscar Gordon denying specific allegations. The controversy centers on multiple unaired moments, including footage that producers will likely present at the upcoming reunion.

While Rice denied using the most severe language attributed to him, the Married at First Sight Australia star admitted to calling Marinos a "f***ing mole" during what he considered a private exchange. The situation involves additional cast members, including Rice's new girlfriend Jacqui Burfoot and his former partner Lauren Hall, both set to appear at the reunion filmed one month after Final Vows.

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Clint Rice disputes reported insults

The controversy began when sources revealed Rice and Hall engaged in private discussions away from the main Married at First Sight Australia cast during the Byron Bay couples' retreat. Daily Mail Australia reported that both participants made critical remarks about multiple cast members during these conversations.

Production crews captured these exchanges, which reportedly included strong language directed at fellow participants.

The documented tensions started during Retreat Week. Lauren Hall openly expressed negative opinions about Jamie Marinos, referring to her as a "troll" and creating comparisons to "Mean Girls." Rice admitted to using aggressive language when he told both Marinos and Dave to "sit the f**k down" during a heated group discussion.

The situation intensified as Rice and Hall removed themselves from group activities to hold separate conversations. Rice later explained that his reaction stemmed from standing by his partner at the time. Talking to Daily Mail Australia, the Married at First Sight Australia star stated:

"I promised Lauren on the wedding day that when I'm with someone, I will always back my partner."

When the allegations surfaced, Rice took direct action by messaging MAFS Goss producer Oscar Gordon. His text stated clearly:

"Hey mate, just to clarify, I never called Jamie a c**t."

During his subsequent appearance on Abbie Chatfield's podcast special, Rice acknowledged using different offensive language. He admitted to calling Marinos a "f*ing mole" during what he believed was a private moment with Hall.

Rice expressed remorse about his actions, particularly noting that Marinos had shown support toward him during various parts of the experiment. He emphasized that while Marinos displayed an outspoken nature, his own quieter personality created friction during their interactions.

In an Yahoo Lifestyle interview, Rice highlighted specific production techniques during his media appearances. He pointed to instances where his wedding day comments appeared in dinner party scenes. Production used voice-over clips from the early ceremony during later episodes.

Current status

Both Rice and his new girlfriend Jacqui Burfoot will appear at the Married at First Sight Australia reunion episode, filmed one month after Final Vows. Rice maintains communication with Lauren despite their dramatic exit before the final dinner party. The couple chose to leave the experiment on their own terms, declining production suggestions to stay for additional filming.

Production made multiple attempts to keep Rice and Hall in the show. They suggested alternative participation methods, including having the pair "turn up in tracksuits with popcorn at the final dinner party." Instead, Rice and Hall opted to conduct their final commitment ceremony and exit the experiment.

Rice and Hall's departure came after feeling disconnected from the group dynamic. They avoided common areas where raised voices and confrontations occurred. Rice revealed they considered renting "an Airbnb down the road" to distance themselves from ongoing tensions. Their time together lasted "three or four weeks with no major issues" before they decided to exit the experiment.

Married at First Sight Australia is airing on 9Now.

