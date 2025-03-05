“I find they want to latch on”—Married at First Sight: Australia star Clint breaks silence on dating after women learn he's rich

Married at First Sight: Australia star Clint Rice recently opened up about the challenges of dating as a wealthy man. In an audition tape obtained by 9Entertainment on March 4, 2025, the 43-year-old professional golfer and business shared that his financial success has made it difficult to form genuine connections.

“As soon as they know I’ve got a Porsche, I’ve got a house, and I’ve sold my company for several millions, then I find they want to latch on,” Clint said in the footage.

He claimed that some women see him as their "ticket" to a comfortable life and move too fast in the relationship. Clint shared this statement after his on-screen marriage with Lauren Hall faced difficulties on Married at First Sight: Australia. In the latest episode, they nearly left the experiment during the Couples Retreat.

Married at First Sight: Australia star Clint opening up about his past experiences

In his audition tape, Clint recalled an incident where a woman he had just started dating asked him for financial help.

“After three dates, she gave me the sob story that she couldn’t pay her rent and asked if I could pay her rent,” he said. “It wasn’t for a week – she meant if I could do it for the next month.”

Clint admitted that he was shocked by the request. “I was like – are you for real?” he recalled. He explained that his success has often led to people forming expectations too early in a relationship, making it difficult for him to trust their intentions.

Beyond financial expectations, Clint also spoke about his preferences in relationships. In the same audition tape, he said that he tends to be drawn to a particular type of woman but acknowledged this has not always worked in his favor. He revealed that he took part in Married at First Sight: Australia in the hopes of finding a sincere connection, characterizing his previous relationships as difficult.

Are Clint and Lauren still together after Married at First Sight: Australia?

Clint and Lauren encountered several difficulties through their journey on the show. During their time on the show, fans saw the couple's arguments with other participants after being introduced as intruders halfway through Married at First Sight: Australia.

Tensions within the group increased at the Couples' Retreat. In an interview with Daily Mail Australia on March 5, 2025, Clint mentioned that the retreat became unbearable due to the following reasons:

“Constant feuding and cast members playing up for the cameras to maximize their screen time.”

Clint added that he and Lauren even considered leaving the show, Married at First Sight: Australia.

“We even looked into getting a helicopter to take us out of there,” he said.

Their struggles continued beyond the retreat. In a previous episode, Lauren told other brides that she didn't feel chemistry with Clint, but she later denied this when he confronted her.

She also voiced concerns about his personality, saying that he wasn't "alpha" enough for her after she witnessed him doing the dishes. Clint, on the other hand, appeared to be growing more aloof, which fueled rumors about their relationship's current state.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Clint and Lauren were seen together in Sydney following the conclusion of filming, despite their on-screen difficulties. Lauren was caught wearing Clint's suit jacket while the couple reportedly dined at Sake at The Rocks.

The latest episodes of Married at First Sight: Australia air on Channel 9 and 9Now on Sundays at 7 pm and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 pm.

