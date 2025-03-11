Clint Rice calls out Married at First Sight Australia producers for "frankenbiting" edit

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 participant Clint Rice called out producers for moving audio from his wedding day and using it in episodes filmed weeks later. The Tasmanian pro golfer noticed his statements about meeting Lauren Hall were played over footage from the couples' retreat, even though his mouth remained still. He also identified specific clips from early filming that were repurposed for later dinner party scenes.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle published on March 10, 2025, Rice alleged that production used his wedding day voice during retreat episodes, creating an impression different from their actual friendly relationship. Expressing feelings, the 43-year-old stated:

"Like, you hear that they do Frankenbiting, I've heard it before, but to actually experience it and have it happen to yourself is a tough watch."

Rice also labeled this incident as a "foolish" edit, per Daily Mail.

Clint Rice recognized his voice from the wedding played over silent footage weeks later. As per the Married at First Sight Australia star, the production moved multiple audio clips to build this changed story. In a Yahoo Lifestyle interview, he stated:

"So I watched back the dinner party after couples retreat, and when the voiceover came on to me sitting there with Lauren saying, 'Yeah I definitely think there's a spark there for me', I was like, 'Well, wait a minute, I don't remember feeling that and I don't remember saying it'. And then I had a look back through some footage and I could see on the wedding day, that's where I said that.”

As per Daily Mail, production staff tried to keep Rice and Hall filming. They asked the couple to show up at the final dinner wearing casual clothes, with promises of better scenes during reunion filming. However, both turned down every suggestion, choosing their own way to end their time on camera.

When pressed to stay, both remained firm about leaving, per Daily Mail. Rice and Hall stuck to their choice to film one last commitment talk and leave. They walked away despite offers of more screen time. The production team kept trying until the final day of their exit.

Rice still maintains communication with Hall after filming ended, as per Daily Mail Australia. During their three weeks of cohabitation on the show, the pair lived together without clashes. They managed their differences through private talks in their apartment. When problems arose, they chose quiet dinners with drinks over public confrontations.

Instead of attending the final dinner party, they celebrated privately with margaritas and seafood in their apartment. The Married at First Sight Australia star shared behind-the-scenes details about other cast relationships. His interactions with fellow participant Ryan Donnelly started with golf-related messages.

Multiple participants told Rice about off-camera situations with Donnelly. Some incidents proved too severe for broadcast, according to Rice. In another interview with Daily Mail Australia, the Married at First Sight Australia star spoke about his housing experience on the show during media interviews. Production first assigned the couple to a small studio apartment. Hall received promises of bigger living spaces before filming.

Rice eventually stepped in to get the promised two-bedroom accommodation. After discussions with production staff, they moved to a larger space. The housing change happened midway through their filming schedule. Rice mentioned his home in Tasmania spans 550 square meters. The initial studio setup made extended filming challenging for both participants.

More about Clint Rice

As per his Married at First Sight Australia official bio, Clint Rice is a professional golfer and business owner in Tasmania. He entered the show at age 43 after ending a 10-year relationship. While his golf career brought him success in sports, his business ventures added to his achievements. Before joining the show, Rice focused on personal growth after his previous relationship ended.

During filming, he was matched with Lauren Hall after her initial pairing with Eliot ended. His background in professional sports and business shaped his measured approach to conflicts on the show.

Married At First Sight Australia is airing on 9Now.

