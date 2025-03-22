Married at First Sight Australia star Tim defends rejecting Katie, says he came for "love" not to do "work"

Married at First Sight Australia star Tim defended his decision to reject his bride Katie. During season 12 of the popular reality TV show, Tim was matched with Katie, a business manager. Despite initial optimism, the couple faced immediate challenges when Tim admitted early on that he didn't feel a "spark" with Katie.

The tension escalated further when Tim suggested he was making more effort in their relationship, leaving Katie confused and disappointed. On the March 17 episode of the show, Tim clarified his perspective, explaining his reason for joining the experiment. Addressing criticism about his lack of effort, Tim said he came for "love," not to do "work."

"I came here for love, not to do work. When you feel that someone's not there for you, that's not a partner I want," he shared.

After a series of disagreements, both Tim and Katie decided to leave the experiment at the first commitment ceremony.

Married at First Sight Australia star Tim explains his point of view

During their honeymoon, Tim revealed to Katie that he usually preferred "short, petite, blonde or brunette" women. After returning from the honeymoon, Tim refused to stay in the shared apartment with Katie, effectively ending their brief marriage.

Adding to the tension, Tim told fellow participants of Married at First Sight Australia that he believed he was "making the most effort" in the relationship, which left Katie questioning the validity of their interactions. Later in the week, when Katie arrived at their shared apartment, she was upset to discover that Tim had already returned to Melbourne.

The couple reunited at the first commitment ceremony on Monday, March 17, 2025, where Katie informed the experts of Tim's recent actions.

"I'm okay with who I am, I like who I am, but you don't want to focus on anything good I have. You're just focusing on what I don't have," Katie stated.

Tim shared that he felt that Katie was not being there for him, so he didn't want to continue the experiment. Tim defended his decision by expressing that he felt Katie was not fully invested in the relationship, which led him to conclude he no longer wanted to continue the experiment. Expert John Aiken quickly criticized Tim's behavior at the dinner party, labeling it as "gaslighting 101."

Katie reflects after leaving the Married at First Sight Australia experiment

Since leaving the Married at First Sight Australia show, Katie has spoken about her experience and current state of mind. In an interview with A Current Affair Australia in March 2025, she confirmed she is "more than OK" now.

"I was strong before, frustrated during, and even better now. I really want to focus on finding stability, building the foundation, and filling up my self-love cup again and I’ll explore that possibility later," she shared.

Regarding her former husband Tim, Katie expressed sympathy.

"I hope he learns and I hope he heals, and I hope he can be better for the next woman, man, who enters his life," she said.

On Instagram, Katie also expressed that leaving Married at First Sight Australia at the first commitment ceremony had given her clarity about herself. She noted that life often brings challenges that test a person's strength, worth, and boundaries but emphasized the importance of resilience, highlighting that quickly recovering from setbacks makes future challenges easier to manage.

Watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Australia airing Sunday to Wednesday on Channel 9.

