"He physically threatened me"— Married at First Sight Australia's Jacqui makes shocking claims about Ryan on TikTok

One of the cast members of Married at First Sight Australia season 12, Jacqui, who was coupled up with Ryan recently opened up about her experience online. In a series of videos uploaded on the social media platform, TikTok, the cast member went into detail about her time on the show as well as her marriage with Ryan.

Ad

In a video uploaded three days ago, while responding to a fan enquiring about the "most disturbing thing" Ryan did on the show, Jacqui said that in week 2 of the experiment, Ryan had threatened and intimidated her for making fun of her.

"He physically threatened me and intimidated me and I ran out of the room, sh*t scared," she added.

Jacqui opens up about Ryan's behavior towards her while on Married at First Sight Australia season 12

Married at First Sight Australia star Jacqui on TikTok (Image via TikTok/@jacquelineleejewellery)

In the same TikTok video, the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member noted that he had physically threatened her in response to her making fun of him about keeping his shoes on the bed.

Ad

Trending

Later in the clip, Jacqui revealed there was more to the story but that she didn't want to go into details of what happened afraid of the retaliation she might face. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star noted that she thought Ryan might retaliate like he had been doing online.

Jacqui further said there were several other "really scary" incidents. Although she didn't go into details, the MAFS Australia star noted that after the final vows, she was so afraid that she almost called the police.

Ad

"And what he's doing now is really f*cked up as well," she added.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 reality star commented on Ryan's "gaslighting" and said she had never been in a relationship that had the kind of behavior Ryan had shown her. Jacqui further said that she was unaware of what was happening at the time but had since then gotten clarity about her ex-husband's behavior.

Ad

"Really toxic and gaslighting and stuff," she added.

Jacqui decodes her argument with Ryan's friends online

Ad

The MAFS Australia season 12 cast member took to TikTok to upload her "Diary cam" footage from just after the confrontation with Ryan's friends that took place in Tuesday's episode of the show.

In the video, she said Ryan's friend, Adam was yelling at her and called it a "verbal attack" from Adam and Carla. Jacqui revealed that the friend who had accompanied her to the meet asked her why she was "putting up" with their behavior and told the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star she didn't "deserve it."

Ad

"She's leaving, I'm leaving, I don't feel comfortable here," Jacqui said.

Jacqui further recalled what happened after Ryan's friends accused her of demeaning the male cast member and said that she started crying. She further revealed that Adam and Carla had apologized for their behavior.

She told Ryan that she didn't feel comfortable around his friends and that she didn't appreciate him not standing up for her when they were yelling at her. She told the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star that nobody spoke to her the way his friends did and reminded him that they were married.

Ad

"Instead of apologizing, he just started arguing with me, and I basically told him I'm going back to the apartment," she said.

Ad

She added that she went to Ryan's place and said goodbye to his dog, Freya before she left.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 air four days a week from Sundays to Wednesdays on Channel 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback