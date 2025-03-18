"You are delusional" — Married at First Sight Australia fans criticize Adrian for wanting an apology from Awhina's sister

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 released episode 30 on March 17, 2025. It saw the couples prepare to head home and meet each other's family as Homestays Week commenced. In one of the segments of the episode, Adrian told Awhina that he expected an apology from her twin sister, Cleo, for how she behaved with him during their previous meeting.

Ad

While Adrian confessed he was not looking forward to meeting Cleo, Awhina tried to pacify the tension by saying Cleo lost her temper during their previous meeting because she saw her sister getting attacked. Hearing that, Adrian said:

"I'm not annoyed, I was never annoyed at where your sister's sticking up for you. It was about, you know, how she spoke to me, like, I still believe that she owes me an apology."

Ad

Trending

While speaking to the Married at First Sight Australia cameras, Adrian explained that "unless he was delusional" or "completely in the wrong," screaming at someone was not the "right thing to do ever." Consequently, he expected Cleo to apologize. However, Awhina disagreed and believed she deserved an apology for the treatment meted out to her by him and his twin sisters and friend.

Even then, Adrian stated he would not be happy unless Cleo, "the cause of the problem," took accountability for her actions. Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to criticize Adrian for wanting an apology from Cleo. While many disapproved of his ask, others called out his behavior with her.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"adrian stop asking for an apology. yes you are delusional for wanting one. he is so stupid," a fan wrote.

"You don’t deserve an apology Adrian. You f**king piece of s**m," another fan commented.

"Adrian doesn’t care about the apology he just wants to cause trouble. Once the shows over he is out," a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Many Married at First Sight Australia fans looked down on Adrian for wanting Cleo to apologize to him.

"If I was Cleo I would say "I'm sorry Adrian - I can't understand a f**king word you are saying...do you come with subtitles?"" a user reacted.

"Confused what Adrian thinks Cleo should apologise for?" a person commented.

"#Adrian wants Cleo to apologise for what, exactly? His behaviour is right out of the abuser manual. He’s a TEXTBOOK case - all blame, no responsibility," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Adrian the whole of Australia deserves an apology from you," one user posted.

Other Married at First Sight Australia expressed a similar sentiment.

"Lmao Adrian’s sisters and friend were vicious f**ken molls yet he thinks Cleo owes him an apology?" a person reacted.

"The more Adrian gets upset the more he looks like a caveman. There’ll be no apology coming from Cleo. She’s clearer minded about him than Awhina, who seems lost in the desire for a relationship. He’s definitely not her person," another commented.

Ad

Married at First Sight Australia: Cleo demands a one-on-one conversation with Adrian

Ad

Cleo was taken aback watching Adrian and Awhina try to make amends and give their relationship another try. She told the Married at First Sight Australia couple that their relationship was "fake" and would not turn into anything worthwhile. Although she could see they were happier, she believed Awhina had not expressed all her concerns to Adrian.

During a one-on-one conversation with Adrian, Cleo confessed she was uncomfortable with his family and friend's comments about her and their "aggressive" approach toward Awhina. She claimed they acted that way because of what Adrian had told them. Moreover, she believed Awhina "had been crying," which upset her even more. Adrian defended himself, saying:

Ad

"The reality? Your sister was not crying. Your sister was actually sleeping prior to you coming, so her face might have been all puffy."

Ad

However, Cleo disagreed and criticized the Married at First Sight Australia star for dismissing facts, saying Awhina was crying and had texted her about it. While speaking to the cameras, Cleo expressed her disappointment over Adrian's behavior and how he only saw his side of the story.

Meanwhile, the Married at First Sight Australia cast member was pleased Cleo "wasn't yelling," even though he did not get the apology he sought. Despite the progress he and Awhina had made, Cleo refused to believe he was her sister's person.

Ad

"Me and Fee [Awhina] look at like as a book, we both read, and I'm looking at you [Adrian] as a chapter in her life. I just don't see you as the ending," she added.

Stream Married at First Sight Australia exclusively on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback