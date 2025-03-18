"The answers aren't always black and white" — Married at First Sight Australia star Dave gives his honest opinion on his relationship with Jamie 

Married at First Sight Australia follows couples who meet for the first time at the altar, testing their compatibility via this social experiment. One of this season’s most talked-about relationships is between Dave Hand and Jamie Marinos, whose journey has been filled with challenges.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail Australia on March 17, 2025, Dave addressed the backlash he has received over his connection with Jamie. He shared his thoughts on their homestay experience, the pressures of the show, and his struggles to communicate in high-pressure situations.

When asked about his feelings towards Jamie, he replied:

“The answers aren’t always black and white. Relationships aren’t a simple yes or no. You have to put in the work, figure things out, and navigate it,” Dave explained.

He also pushed back against claims that he was leading Jamie on, stating that his approach was rooted in honesty rather than giving a response people wanted to hear. He expressed frustration over constant demands for clarity while navigating an evolving relationship.

Married at First Sight Australia star Dave opens up about the homestay experience and backlash

Dave reflected on his homestay experience with Jamie, revealing that the way it was portrayed on TV did not fully capture what happened.

“The edit made it look like we stayed in separate places the entire time, but that’s just not true,” he explained.

Dave clarified that Jamie did visit his home but was not impressed by it. He said that his dog wasn't there as he already knew she wasn't fond of them, but when Jamie visited she saw some dog hair and left. Another point of tension was Jamie’s sister, Georgia, who questioned Dave during lunch. He admitted feeling overwhelmed by the conversation.

“Jamie articulates herself very, very well in high-pressure situations, and I just don’t. It was just the same questions again and again. Like, I had hope and I do have hope, but I just struggle to articulate myself in those moments,” he shared.

He acknowledged that the Married at First Sight Australia viewers expected him to have a clear answer about his relationship with Jamie, but he felt that emotions and relationships were more complex. Dave said that people wanted him to say yes or no, but he shared that he saw the "potential," and it was a "process."

Despite their differences, Dave insisted that he was committed to figuring things out with Jamie rather than making a rushed decision based on outside expectations.

Dave shares his perspective on future with Jamie

Married at First Sight Australia star Dave explained that he and Jamie had different expectations in relationships, which often led to misunderstandings. He felt that Jamie wanted immediate emotional reassurance, while he preferred to build a connection over time.

“People are forgetting – I said from the start that I was looking for a deeper connection. Jamie, on the other hand, wanted to be love-bombed. We have two totally different love styles, and that’s why we clash,” he said.

He also addressed criticism that he was leading Jamie on, insisting that his honesty should be respected.

“It would have been the easier option to just say, ‘I love you, Jamie,’ and ride the wave. But I’m actually digging deep and being honest with how I feel, which is something people should respect,” he shared.

With the final weeks of Married at First Sight Australia approaching, Dave remained unsure about their future but, was willing to see where things led.

Married at First Sight Australia airs on Channel 9 and 9Now.

