Married at First Sight Australia season 12, episode 30 recap: Jamie’s sister confronts Dave while Adrian and Cleo clash again

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 continued on March 17, 2025, with episode 30, bringing Homestays Week into focus. This stage of the experiment allows couples to visit each other’s hometowns, meet families, and experience how their lives might look beyond the show.

However, tensions remained from the recent Commitment Ceremony, with few conflicts affecting multiple relationships.

Dave and Jamie struggled with trust issues after the events of the past week. In Melbourne, Jamie’s sister, Georgia, met Dave and confronted him about his feelings.

She questioned whether he was truly committed. His response led her to believe he was avoiding the reality of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Adrian traveled to Perth with Awhina, where he faced her twin sister, Cleo, for the first time since their heated discussion during Family and Friends Week.

Elsewhere, other couples adjusted to new environments, with Jacqui and Ryan navigating differences in Manly, while Paul met Carina’s religious family in Perth.

Jamie’s sister challenges Dave’s intentions in Married at First Sight Australia

Jamie and Dave were facing some issues in the relationship, and Homestays Week in Married at First Sight Australia was another challenge. Even though both live in Melbourne, Jamie wasn’t sure about taking the next step with Dave.

They met at a Greek restaurant with Jamie’s sister, Georgia, who wanted answers:

“Are you falling in love with Jamie?” Georgia asked Dave.

He admitted that he wasn’t there yet but hoped to get there. Georgia was not convinced,

“This is f**king grim,” she responded.

She felt he was avoiding the truth and told Jamie that this situation seemed familiar, Jamie putting effort into relationships where the other person wasn’t fully involved.

Dave tried to explain that he wanted to "get there," but Georgia remained doubtful. Jamie also started to question things, realizing she wasn’t sure if she wanted to continue the relationship.

The couple stayed in separate places in Melbourne, showing the distance between them. Jamie made it clear she was unsure of what to do next.

“My feelings rare in a box somewhere right now,” she admitted.

Their conversation ended without a clear decision, leaving their relationship uncertain as the experiment moved forward.

Adrian and Cleo’s argument continues in the episode

In Perth, Adrian met Awhina’s family, including her twin sister, Cleo, who still had concerns about their relationship. Adrian had hoped for an apology, but Cleo made it clear she had no plans to give one in Married at First Sight Australia.

During lunch, Cleo questioned the strength of their marriage.

“It feels like this is a fake relationship,” she said.

Adrian disagreed and asked, “Is she willing to move to Sydney?” when Cleo brought up the issue of distance.

Later, Cleo pulled Adrian aside for a private talk. She told him she still believed their relationship wouldn’t last and repeated:

“I just don’t see you as the ending,” she shared.

Awhina watched but did not step in. She had already said she was frustrated by the ongoing tension between Adrian and Cleo. However, Cleo stood by her opinion that Adrian was not the right match for Awhina.

The conversation ended with no resolution, and Adrian realized Cleo’s opinion of him hadn’t changed. The meeting only made things more uncertain between him and Awhina as the Married at First Sight Australia experiment continued.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Married at First Sight Australia airing exclusively on 9Now.

