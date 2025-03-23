"You don't feel Jacqui ever accepted you as a man?" — Married at First Sight Australia expert John questions Ryan in final Commitment Ceremony

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 is close to its final Commitment Ceremony. A new sneak peek for the episode airing on March 23 shows Jacqui and Ryan sitting down with the experts one last time. During the discussion, expert John Aiken posed a question to Ryan.

"You don't feel Jacqui ever accepted you as a man?" Aiken asked.

The quote is part of a longer conversation where Ryan shares his thoughts on how he feels in the relationship.

"Who I am, my identity, it doesn't meet your approval," he shared.

The clip was shared by 9Now ahead of Sunday night’s episode. John continues to ask questions, looking for clarity, before the couple makes their decision. He followed up with, "what do you have to say to that?" The preview ends with Ryan preparing to speak, and viewers are left waiting for what happens next.

This is the last Commitment Ceremony of the season. The couples will make their final decisions about staying or leaving.

Ryan says Jacqui tried to change him during private conversation in Married at First Sight Australia

In Married at First Sight Australia episode 32, which aired on March 19, 2025, Ryan and Jacqui continued their conversation from earlier in the evening. During a private chat, Jacqui told Ryan that she was hurt when his friends confronted her during Homestays and that he didn’t defend her.

“I’m doing you a favour by giving you the opportunity to work on this,” she said.

Ryan disagreed and said he felt like she had been trying to change him, instead of accepting who he is.

"You don’t like me for who I am and that is fine. I love myself, I am confident in myself,” he replied.

Ryba continued saying that her influence in his life "right now is destructive" because she was trying to change it. He said that was not how a relationship should be. Ryan said he didn’t think the relationship could be repaired.

Jacqui admitted that her honesty letter may have come across as harsh.

“I feel like the effort I put into the relationship and me being honest is what drove him away,” she shared.

The conversation ended with Ryan saying he no longer wanted to continue. Jacqui was upset, saying she didn’t usually lose people and had not expected things to end this way.

Dinner Party shows divide between couples after Homestays

As this episode of Married at First Sight Australia continued, it was shown that Jeff gave Rhi a key to his house in Melbourne. Jamie and Dave also seemed closer again, with Dave surprising Jamie with a perfume gift. In contrast, other couples faced tension.

Beth and Teejay arrived together but sat apart in Married at First Sight Australia. Beth said she felt confused after Teejay told her family he was still unsure about being with her.

“It embarrassed me because I thought we were getting closer,” she shared.

Teejay said he felt “pushed into a corner” and used the word “darling” often, which some found inappropriate for the moment.

“Take a shot every time Teejay says darling,” Jamie joked.

Jacqui came in alone. She said she felt unsupported during Homestays and claimed Ryan’s friends misunderstood her letter. Ryan arrived singing, and later described himself as a gladiator. During dinner, Jeff pointed out that what Jacqui said about her letter didn’t match what he heard.

Awhina added that the letter didn’t come across as kind. The group felt Jacqui wasn’t owning her part, and Ryan said he felt seen now that others knew what he had experienced.

The next episode of Married at First Sight Australia is set to air on March 23, 2025, only on Channel 9.

