"This moment is too wholesome"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Dave's father's cancer update

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 31, Dave took Jamie to his stepsister's house and introduced her to his family as part of the Homestay Week. He said he was excited to meet his father. In a confessional, he said he wished his father had been well enough to attend the wedding but couldn't because he had started his fourth round of Chemotherapy.

However, in the latest episode, the cast member received good news as his father revealed that two out of his three tumors had shrunk and that the third one was completely gone.

Fans online commented on Dave's father's cancer update and celebrated the news. One person wrote on X:

"Pulling a Jacqui (crying right now) seeing Dave’s beautiful BFG dad Howard. My heart can’t take it. This moment is too wholesome for this show."

"awwww bless dave's dad!!! i hope the last of his treatments helped!!!" a fan commented.

"So so glad to hear that Dave’s‘s dad is doing okay. Considering this was filmed months ago, I hope he still is," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 got emotional over Dave's father's health update:

"I've known Dave's dad for 90 seconds & I'm crying with his good news," a person wrote.

"I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been affected by cancer in one way or another. It’s so prevalent. Most of us know what Dave was/is going through. I’m so happy for Dave’s dad! Hoping for the best outcome for him and his family!" a fan commented.

"Dave’s Dad is precious. What a lovely man. I got so emotional hearing his news. Cancer is a f*cking b*tch but I hope his battle is over & it’s gone for good," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"So grateful that Dave is getting Incredible News about his Dad. The parents like Jamie, that's a positive," a person wrote.

"Omg I’m so happy for Dave’s dad!!! Dave got the news yesterday and wouldn’t you know it, his demeanour changed with Jamie straight away! He switched back on," a fan commented.

"Two tumors have shrunk"— Dave's father gives him an update about his cancer journey in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 31

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 31, Dave and Jamie visited the male cast member's family. Dave's father spoke to the cameras about his son's time away from home and said that he knew Dave was a little upset that he had to be far from home.

He added that was one of the reasons they wouldn't "say a lot" to Dave because they knew it would affect him and thought he would keep things to himself until he saw his son in person.

As the group sat down at the dinner table, the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star noted that he had told Jamie how hard the past four years had been. He asked about what the latest "news" meant.

"There was three tumors, two tumors have shrunk," Dave's father, Howard said.

His stepmother chimed in and said they had shrunk significantly while Howard further revealed that the third one was gone. He added that another four doses should "hopefully clean it up." Howard added that something was finally working.

The male Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star said he didn't expect to hear anything like it and Howard said he didn't either. Dave spoke to the cameras about the medical update and said he was "so glad" his father had turned a corner.

He added that his father had been on his mind since Day 1 and that it had been difficult. He added that although he was emotional, he was extremely happy.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Dave's father's cancer update online and celebrated the news.

Fans can stream the conversation online on 9Now as part of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 31.

