"His mind was in two places at once" — Married at First Sight: Australia's Jamie reveals why she told Dave not to say 'I love you' back

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 star Jamie had confessed her love to Dave just six weeks into the show. However, she grew frustrated after Dave didn't reassure her feelings and it caused a lot of problems in their relationship.

During Homestays Week, Jamie once again expressed her feelings to Dave. When he was about to respond, she covered his mouth, reassuring him that he didn’t need to say "I love you" back.

In an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment, published on March 19, 2025, Jamie reflected on their love confession moment. She said that after meeting Dave's father in episode 31, who was battling cancer, she understood the grief he was experiencing and how his mind was in two places at once. Because of this, she didn’t want him to feel pressured to give an answer.

"I understood Dave was navigating grief and his mind was in two places at once," Jamie said.

Married at First Sight: Australia's Jamie reflects on her relationship with Dave during Homestays Week

In her interview with 9Entertainment, Married at First Sight: Australia star Jamie reflected on Homestays Week and shared that meeting Dave's family was a really special moment for her.

During Homestays Week, the contestants had to live in their respective partners' homes to better understand them and their relationship. However, when Jamie came back to her Melbourne apartment for the week, she wasn't happy since Dave wasn't staying with her and living in his own separate apartment.

In episode 31, which premiered on March 18, to cheer up his Married at First Sight: Australia wife, Dave showed up to her apartment holding a stuffed puppy as a gift and told her that he would be staying with her for the rest of the Homestays Week.

Later in the episode, Dave invited Jamie to meet his father, who was battling cancer. His father had been unable to attend their wedding earlier in the season due to his health condition. Reacting to meeting Dave's father, Jamie noted in the interview that even though he wasn't at their wedding, she considered him and his health journey to be a massive part of their relationship.

Realizing how Dave was "navigating grief" over his father's health, and how "his mind was in two places at once", she didn't want to pressure her husband into saying that he loved her back.

Jamie just wants to know if Dave is interested in her

Further in the interview, Jamie mentioned that while she never asked Dave to say 'I love you' she at least wanted him to say if he was interested in her or not.

"I was a massive support system for Dave. I felt like I was very patient. I didn't ask for love, I just wanted clarity over whether he was interested in me," the Married At First Sight: Australia star said.

Earlier in Homestays Week, when Dave visited Jamie's family, her sister shared similar concerns and asked him if he was falling in love with Jamie. Dave responded that even though he felt that there wasn't a "love connection" at the moment in their relationship, he was wised to get there in the future.

"I think those were valid questions to ask. My sister has seen me get absolutely treated awfully by men," she went on. "I think she has every right to ask what his intentions were," Jamie reflected in the interview.

Married At First Sight: Australia season 12 episodes are available to stream on 9Now.

