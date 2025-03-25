“Absolute flog”- Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Beth’s date with Oisin

Episode 34 of Married at First Sight Australia 2025, was released on March 25, 2025, and saw the couples go through another task. During the task, the new members had to go on separate dates with some of the past cast members. Some of them chose not to do the task because they were happy with their partners and considered going out with other people as cheating.

However, Beth and Teejay were few of the others who chose to go on the date with the former contestants. Beth was up because Teejay wrote "leave" at the commitment ceremony, which made her feel like giving someone else a try was worth it. While Teejay met up with Tara, Beth went on a date with Sydney native Oisin.

Oisin, who worked as a personal trainer, spoke in an Irish accent and bonded well with Beth and the two of them giggled as they bantered together. However, Beth told Oisin that during their date, Teejay was on her mind.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia took to X to discuss Beth and Oisin's date, some claiming that the two of them "could have worked."

"Another bloke who needs a shirt that fits, Oisin seems like an absolute flog," a fan said.

"Oisin & Beth could have worked - I think," said another.

"Go for Oisin, NOW Beth! Go girl!" added a third.

"Oisin seems like that guy who tries to hit you up at the club then ends up embarrassing himself," commented one.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia also commented on Oisin and Beth's chemistry as some said that they would have been a better match. Other fans said that Oisin seemed "more genuine than Teejay."

"Beth and Oisin would have been a much better match. What a surprise," an X user wrote.

"Oisin the Irish man- has a lovely way with words- beautiful Irish lilt. Seems more genuine than Teejay. I could listen to Oisin read the phone book," another user wrote.

"Oisin is a bit of alright, to be sure to be sure!" commented one.

"Oisin is a much better match for Beth... they understand each other & he's really into her... unlike the douchebag Teejay," wrote another.

What else happened on Married at First Sight Australia episode 34?

Previously on Married at First Sight Australia, after Teejay admitted to not having romantic feelings for Beth, he went on a date with Tara. They bonded over several things and he also liked the fact that she was born in April.

After his date with Tara, Teejay told Beth that he enjoyed his time.

"I think when the conversations easy it's always going to be a nice time," he told Beth.

Rhi and Jeff decided not to participate in the task simply because they were content with each other.

Between Carina and Paul, the former decided not to go on a date because she felt it was "borderline cheating," but the latter was okay with it. Paul told Carina that while things were going well with her, he still had his doubts about the relationship which was why he decided to go.

Paul went on a date with Hannah, who asked him what issues he was encountering with Carina. The Married at First Sight, cast member said that he and Carina were doing great, to which Hannah asked him why he went on a date with her. Paul replied saying that it was because he had a "normal" curiosity to go on the date and find out who the other woman was.

However, Paul regretted going on the date soon after and even apologized to Carina for going through with it. Meanwhile, Carina was furious with Paul and told him that he had cheated on her.

She told him that she didn't approve of Paul's actions at all so she walked out and slammed the door shut. Before she walked out, Carina said that she was "so ready to go home without [you]."

New episodes of Married at First Sight Australia are released on Sundays at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9 Now.

