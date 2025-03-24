"Well done"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Hannah asking Paul if he "cheated" on Carina 

In Monday's episode of Married at First Sight Australia season 12, the cast members were given envelopes, indicating a new task. The cast members were told that while casting for the show, they had found more than one person they thought was compatible for each of them and presented them with an opportunity to go on a date with them.

While several cast members including Carina declined the offer, her husband, Paul said yes and met Hannah. However, the newcomer was curious about why Paul had come on a date with her and whether things hadn't worked out with his wife. She was taken aback to learn that things had been good between Paul and Hannah and asked if he had been on other dates and had "cheated" on his wife.

Fans online reacted to the segment and praised Hannah for questioning Paul on their date. One person wrote on X:

"Well done Hannah! Now the public knows what a fake douchebag Paul is......gross."

"why didn't it work out with your wife.. if you're so happy why are you her" EXACTLY HANNAH," a fan commented.

"Hannah calling Paul out for the douche he is. Didnt go the way he thought. Seriously tf up with his pull up high waisted pants?" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia fans called Hannah a "queen":

"See you next season, Queen Hannah," a person wrote.

"Maybe Hannah looked at you Paul and thought- physically, he looks like a greasy sales person," a fan commented.

"Paul is an idiot... why did he need to go on a date with another potential match to realise he really likes & wants to be with Carina? Hannah is right... he does give cheater vibes," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 fans further said:

"Didn’t like how Paul called out Hannah for looking like a ‘Barbie doll.’ That insult was kinda uncalled for, and he only said it cos he’s feeling guilty af..." a person wrote.

"Paul fell for the trap …Idiot. And now he will pay the price, Hannah was a smart cookie to run," a fan commented.

"Why didn't it work out with your wife?"— Hannah questions Paul on their date in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 34

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 34, Paul went on a date with Hannah. Ahead of the date, he said he was curious to meet the other person the experts believed he was compatible with.

As the two sat down, Hannah asked what brought them together and why they were on a date. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member noted that they could have been a potential match and told her he was "very curious" to know how.

"Why didn't it work out with your wife?" Hannah asked later in the episode.

Paul told her that everything was good between him and his wife, and stated that she was "lovely." He further praised his connection with Carina and said they were "very compatible" on "many levels" and told Hannah they had been living together for three months. He said it had been a "breeze."

She further asked the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star why he was on a date with her if he was "very happy." Paul once again said he was curious. He added that while he wasn't looking for someone else, he was curious as it was his personality.

"Have you gone out with like, other women, or like cheated?" Hannah asked.

Paul said he was a "very loyal person" and said his curious nature got the best of him. Hannah chimed in on her date with Paul in a confessional and said that she did not want to be in a relationship with someone as "curious" as the MAFS star and said she was single because of married men like him who were "always looking for more."

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Paul and Hannah's date and praised the latter for questioning him about his relationship with Carina.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 34 can be streamed online on 9Now.

