"White hot with rage"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Ryan's shocking treatment of his dog

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 31 aired on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, on Channel 9. The segment featured the couples meeting each others friends and family members and also spending time with each other's apartments. However, when Jacqui reached Ryan's apartment, she also met his dog, Freya, who was locked in the backyard.

Ad

While Ryan was away, Jacqui made a list of things that needed to be done while they were there and some of the points involved Freya. Some of the points were brushing her and petting her. It also noted that she should be let inside the house during the day or bring her a friend so she wasn't lonely.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia reacted to the reality star's treatment of his dogs and raised concerns. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"I did not think I could hate Ryan any more than I do, then I saw that poor dog stuck outside. If you won’t let your dog inside when you are home, don’t have one. Dogs are pack animals, they are not built to be alone. I am white hot with rage right now."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Omg. I love you! I feel so strongly about that too. Dogs are family. They belong inside. Freya would be my baby. I actually despise Ryan," a fan commented.

"Justice for Ryan’s Dog! We the people demand: 1. The dog be allowed inside 2. Longer leash when walking 3. Allow to sniff when walking 4. Take to off lead places. Signed, The People & The Dogs," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans called Ryan's treatment of his dog, "unkind":

"Wow, the way Ryan treats his dog seems unkind, to say the least. Not impressed," a person wrote.

"Worst part of Jacqui & Ryan’s hellscape of a marriage is him not letting the dog stop and sniff anything!!!" a fan commented.

"Ryan technically isn’t lying, but his apartment was horrendous and he was weird towards his dog so I don’t blame Jacqui for being unimpressed and defensive," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"I’m not a fan of either but at least #Jacqui cared enough for his dog to suggest improvements for her. #Ryan won’t even let Freya sniff things on a walk," a person wrote.

"ew ryan keeps his dog locked outside during the day…..loser behavior i’m with jacqui on this one his house gives me anxiety," a fan commented.

Ad

"She's sad out there"— Jacqui talks to Ryan about letting Freya in the house in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 31

Ad

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 31, Homestay Week, Jacqui visited Ryan's house and made a list of things that needed to be done. Once the male cast member returned home, they went through the list together including the points that involved his dog, Freya.

As Ryan read what Jacqui had written about petting Freya and letting her inside the house. The female cast member added:

"She's sad out there. You're basically isolating someone for the whole day."

Ad

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 male cast member told Jacqui Freya knew her routine and assured her that Freya went on walks. He added that she got cuddles at night and bones from the butcher as treats.

"Don't feel bad for her," he added.

Later in the episode, the couple took Freya for a walk. The male Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star recalled his wedding vows that said he couldn't wait to take his wife on a walk with Freya. In a confessional, he opened up further about his pet and said he had rescued and adopted Freya.

Ad

"Brought her personality out into the loving dog that you see here," he added.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 reacted to Ryan's treatment of Freya and criticized him for the same.

MAFS Australia air four days a week from Sundays to Wednesdays on Channel 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback