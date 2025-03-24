Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 33 recap – Adrian makes his feelings clear to Awhina while Ryan opens up about ‘Homestays’

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 is approaching its final stages, and episode 33 delivered another dramatic Commitment Ceremony. The couples faced tough conversations about their relationships, with some deciding to stay and others choosing to leave.

As the experiment nears its end, tensions ran high, and unexpected decisions led to shocking moments. A key moment in the episode aired on Monday, March 23, 2025, was Adrian clarifying his stance on his relationship with Awhina, while Ryan openly discussed his struggles during the Homestays week.

The Married at First Sight: Australia experts challenged the participants' decisions, and some couples found clarity, while others faced uncertainty. As the last Commitment Ceremony of the season unfolded, relationships were tested, leading to a mix of emotional revelations and conflicts.

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 33 recap

The Married at First Sight: Australia episode began with Rhi and Jeff confirming their relationship remained strong. Their bond appeared unshaken, with Rhi even getting a key to Jeff’s apartment. They were on the same page about life after the experiment, making their decision to stay an easy one.

Meanwhile, Beth and Teejay struggled to find common ground. Teejay admitted he felt pressured, and Beth hoped he would give their relationship a chance. However, when discussing their status with the Married at First Sight: Australia experts, Teejay revealed he was uncertain about their connection. Expert Alessandra Rampolla confronted him, saying,

“There is a problem with connection because you’re not wanting to connect with her.”

Teejay ultimately wrote 'leave,' while Beth wrote 'stay,' leaving them in an awkward position for the final week.

In another tense moment, Jacqui and Ryan’s relationship took a decisive turn. Ryan was clear about his stance as he shared that he wished to leave because he couldn't see a future together.

However, Jacqui believed she had convinced him to work on things. When discussing their issues with the experts, Ryan expressed frustration, stating that he felt like he had a “critic” instead of a partner.

Jacqui disagreed, claiming she had made compromises, such as allowing him to watch TV in bed and not worrying about dishes in the sink, during the homestay week. The group appeared frustrated with her reasoning, and expert Alessandra reminded her of her previous comment at the Dinner Party, where she asked Ryan,

“Why don’t you want to be someone great?”

Meanwhile, Adrian and Awhina also had a critical conversation about their future outside the experiment. Adrian enjoyed his time in Perth but admitted he was not planning to move there. John Aiken reminded him of his previous statement that he would relocate for the right person and asked if Awhina was that person. Adrian responded,

“I’m not in love right now, but I have strong feelings for Awhina and can see myself moving in the long run.”

Despite concerns about long-distance, they both decided to stay. Jamie and Dave’s relationship showed signs of improvement. After struggling in previous episodes, Dave credited the experts for helping him open his mind.

“I’ve been showing up, and she’s been really receptive of the gestures I’ve made,” he explained.

Jamie admitted she wasn’t in love yet but believed she could be one day. Dave reassured her and revealed that he had come for love and was not scared of anything anymore. They both wrote 'stay.'

On the other hand, Carina and Paul also solidified their relationship. Paul was touched by how her family welcomed him, and advice from Carina’s mother about forgiveness strengthened their bond.

“I have very, very, very, very strong feelings,” Paul said, adding that he could see himself falling in love. Carina echoed his sentiments, and they both chose to stay in Married at First Sight: Australia.

Married at First Sight: Australia airs every Sunday at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

