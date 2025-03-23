What happened to Veronica and Eliot after leaving the Married at First Sight Australia experiment? Details explored 

Married at First Sight Australia followed the journey of Veronica and Eliot after they were matched partway through the experiment. Eliot first entered the show with Lauren, but left just two days into their honeymoon. He later returned and was paired with Veronica. They both hoped for a better outcome the second time.

Their time together included many disagreements. One key issue came up when Veronica met Lauren without telling Eliot. Another moment was when Eliot opened up about a personal event during Confessions Week, which he felt was ignored.

At their final Commitment Ceremony, both Veronica and Eliot chose to leave.

“He was just a bit stiff, and he didn’t really give me anything,” Veronica said.

Eliot responded,

“I can leave knowing I really did give it my best shot.”

After leaving the show, each went back to their usual lives, and there are no updates of them currently dating anyone.

Eliot's journey in Married at First Sight Australia

Eliot’s time in Married at First Sight Australia experiment began with Lauren, but it ended quickly, just two days into their honeymoon. Before heading home, he said that they both were a "wrong match."

Eliot soon returned to the experiment for another try at love with Veronica. His second experience was longer than the previous one. As he reflected in their exit interview, there was one moment he knew things wouldn’t last. He shared that during Confessions Week, he opened up about his sister falling into a coma, an emotional moment he felt was overlooked. He shared it was the hardest time of his life.

According to Eliot, Veronica ignored the letter, which created a rift he couldn't bridge. The situation escalated when he discovered Veronica had met up with his ex, Lauren, for advice. He claimed he was unaware until it was brought up during a heated Dinner Party.

In the final Commitment Ceremony, Veronica accused him of baiting her and shutting her down during conversations.

“There’s so many things that are just blatant lies,” he replied .

The pair ultimately agreed to go their separate ways in Married at First Sight Australia.

Veronica’s experience, final comments, and life after the show

Veronica entered the experiment with a desire for connection and honesty. She hoped Eliot would be someone she could grow with, but their time together was marked by communication challenges and conflicts. When she learned more about Eliot’s past from Lauren, his previous wife in the experiment, she made the decision to reach out and talk to her over margaritas.

“When I initially started to see signs of Eliot's true colours, I was looking for someone who had also experienced him,” she said.

The conversation became a major talking point later on, with Eliot shocked by the betrayal. Veronica stood by her actions, saying she was trying to understand Eliot better. At the final Commitment Ceremony of Married at First Sight Australia, tensions ran high.

“I don’t hate you, despite what you might think. I’m sorry you feel that way,” she told him.

After leaving the experiment, Veronica returned home and shared a photo from what looked like an all-white party, captioned simply: “Home.” It marked a fresh start for her, as she reunited with her family and began moving on from the experience.

In her final reflection, Veronica said that they were "very different people," and she didn’t think there was any hope for their connection to turn into "anything more.” Though their journey ended in separation, both walked away with clarity about what they wanted moving forward.

Watch Married at First Sight Australia episodes currently streaming on 9now.

