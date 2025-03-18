"He was just a bit stiff" — Married at First Sight Australia star Veronica reveals why her marriage with Eliot didn’t work

Married at First Sight Australia aired its latest episode on March 17, 2025, featuring the exit of Veronica and Eliot. After multiple disagreements, both chose to leave the experiment, marking the end of their journey together.

Following their departure, Veronica shared her thoughts on Eliot and their relationship struggles. In an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment:

"He was just a bit stiff, and he didn't really give me anything. It was like drawing blood from a stone with Eliot," she shared.

When Eliot found out that Veronica had met Lauren, his ex-wife, without telling him, things got worse between them. Eliot was shocked when this came out at a dinner party, further affecting their connection. Reflecting on her decision:

"When I initially started to see signs of Eliot's true colours, I was looking for someone who had also experienced him," Veronica explained.

As they left the Married at First Sight Australia experiment, Eliot pinpointed the exact moment he realized their marriage was failing. The episode also featured the ongoing fallout from other couples’ relationships, including Clint and Lauren’s departure.

Veronica and Eliot’s relationship struggles in Married at First Sight Australia

Throughout their time in the Married at First Sight Australia experiment, Veronica and Eliot struggled to connect. According to Veronica, Eliot’s reserved nature made it difficult for them to establish any real bond.

She shared that connnecting with him felt like "drawing blood from a stone." Despite efforts to communicate, their differences continued to grow.

When Eliot got to know about Veronica meeting Lauren behind his back, he reacted with surprise:

"I had no idea they met for margaritas until it came out in front of everyone," he said.

Veronica defended her actions, stating that she wanted to understand Eliot better through someone who had been married to him.

"No one else in the experiment had met him – she was married to him, she had the opportunity to meet friends and family," she explained.

As their disagreements became more frequent, both realized that continuing the experiment would not work. Eventually, they made the mutual decision to leave, acknowledging that their differences could not be resolved.

Eliot’s perspective and the moment he knew it was over

Eliot shared his thoughts on their relationship and the specific moment he realized their marriage was coming to an end. According to him, Veronica’s decision to involve his ex-wife was a breaking point.

"That was the moment I knew things wouldn’t work," he said.

While Eliot acknowledged that they had issues before, he believed their relationship could have had a chance if certain boundaries were respected.

"I understand wanting to get to know me better, but going to my ex-wife behind my back? That was too much," he added.

Despite their conflicts, both Veronica and Eliot maintained that leaving Married at First Sight Australia experiment was the right decision. Their exit follows other recent departures, including Lauren and Clint, who also decided to walk away from the experiment.

Other episode highlights included Dave meeting Jamie’s sister, Georgia, who questioned his commitment. Adrian and Cleo argued again in Perth. Jacqui and Ryan clash over small issues. Paul meets Carina’s family.

With tensions still high among the remaining couples, the latest episode hinted at more confrontations at the upcoming Dinner Party.

Married at First Sight Australia continues on Channel 9 and 9Now, airing Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 pm.

