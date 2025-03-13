"THANK YOU"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Adrian asking Dave about Veronica

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The segment featured the season's latest dinner party, during which Jamie confronted Dave about his behavior towards her. The female cast member brought up Dave telling her his feelings towards her hadn't progressed in the months that they had been together.

Several cast members stepped in to defend Jamie, including Adrian, who Jamie had been with during the Partner Swap twist. When Jamie asked what changed, Adrian told the group that it didn't make sense that after spending two days with Veronica, Dave had started expressing that he wasn't sure about Jamie.

Fans of MAFS Australia season 12 chimed in on Adrian's assessment and praised him for asking Dave about Veronica. One person wrote on X:

"THANK YOU ADRIAN FOR CALLING DAVE AND VERONICA OUT DAMN that’s one good thing about you."

"“You know what doesn’t make sense to me? You spend two days with Veronica and suddenly realise you don’t know what your feelings are for Jamie. Maybe V is more your type.” PLEASE I AM BEGGING SOMEONE PLEASE MAKE ADRIAN STOP TALKING," a fan commented.

"Adrian: Spent 3 days with V. Are you attracted to her, is she more your type. The look of guilt all over her face, speaks volumes. #MAFSAU god help us Adrian is making sense. I need a drink," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 praised him for saying what the audience had been thinking:

"I can’t believe Adrian said what we were all thinking when he asked if Dave is more into Veronica," a person wrote.

"Adrian is talking the truth about Dave‘s intentions, I’ve already clocked Dave, he isn’t interested in Jamie. He don’t fancy her anymore," a fan commented.

"Adrian calling out Dave… Jamie spent two days away and your feelings have changed… ouch! Dave’s feelings changed when he saw the aggressive side of Jamie I feel…" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Dave has been the biggest fraud this season! at least with Adrian, he’s a d*ck, but he owns it.. but Adrian has actually grown on me. I just didn’t like how he was treating Awhina," a person wrote.

"No Dave, (I can't believe I'm saying this), Adrian is not a snake- he's asking the question the whole world wants to know," a fan commented.

"Is V more your type?"— Jamie questions Dave in light of Adrian's assessment of the couple's situation in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 28

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 28, Adrian, along with several cast members, questioned Dave for his lack of compassion towards Jamie. When Dave said he hoped his feelings for his wife would progress, Adrian told him "hopeful" was just a word.

He asked if he felt it progressing and Dave admitted to struggling with his feelings. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member further asked Dave why he believed he was struggling and Dave said he didn't know. Jeff chimed in and asked if he knew when things changed for him and Dave said he wasn't sure.

Jamie told him he was about to "lose" her and that his demeanor didn't seem like he cared. Dave said he was "under fire" from the Married at First Sight Australia cast and was uncomfortable. Jamie told him the cast had not been aggressive towards him and were only asking him questions.

As the conversation continued, Adrian told the cameras that Dave and Veronica were being "very quiet" about their time together. He added that it made him think if it was related.

He told the Married at First Sight Australia star that it didn't make sense to him that he spent two days with Veronica, after which, he started questioning his feelings. He further asked Dave whether he realized that the other cast member was more his "type" after spending time with her.

"Is V more your type?" Jamie asked Dave.

The cast member said "No," and called Adrian a "snake" for asking about Veronica at the dinner party.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Adrian questioning Dave online and praised him for bringing up Veronica.

Married at First Sight Australia airs from Sundays to Wednesdays on Channel 9. Epsiodes of the same can also be streamed on 9Now.

