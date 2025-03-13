"This is not appropriate" — Married At First Sight Australia’s Eden Harper reveals Tim's DM while he was with Katie

Married At First Sight Australia's Eden Harper, a former bride from the 2024 season, revealed that 2025 groom Tim Gromie sent her a direct message during his honeymoon. In a discussion with Yahoo Australia on March 13, 2025, Eden shared details about the message and its context.

The DM was reportedly sent on August 11, 2024, shortly after Tim's wedding to his bride, Katie, when the weddings and honeymoons for the season were being filmed. Eden explained that at the time, she thought the message was an innocent outreach for advice, a common occurrence among Married at First Sight cast members.

However, after watching the episode where Tim made comments about his preference for petite, blonde women, Eden shared:

"But then I think when I watched it back, and the way he was speaking with her saying he wished he had someone else that was blonde and all of this, I was kind of like, this is not appropriate."

Married at First Sight Australia star Eden explains the context of Tim’s message

The message from Tim, shared in Eden's TikTok post, read:

"Hey been so refreshing listening to the interview on Yahoo. I’m on MAFS atm and . Now and so un sure. Hope to soon soon.[sic]."

Eden responded with:

"Hey! Hope you’re doing all good in there! It can be rough at times."

Eden mentioned she had also reached out to former contestants during her season for support and advice.

However, her perspective changed after watching Tim's interaction with Katie on the show. She noted that the timing and context of the message raised questions.

"And it was sent at like one in the morning or something as well, so I'm like, is he sitting out the back drinking at the honeymoon, texting me? And so I was like this is not right."

Eden addresses the response to her comments

While some said Tim's message was harmless, Eden said the situation still made her think after watching him in the episodes of Married at First Sight Australia.

"The message was innocent, it's not like he was hitting on me in the text. I think some people were like, 'He didn't even say anything bad,'" she shared.

Eden added:

"I’m not saying that he was hitting on me. I’m just saying, go inside and talk to your wife instead of DMing me."

Tim has since deleted his social media accounts and is reportedly refusing to do any interviews about his time on the show. He has not responded to Eden’s comments or the screenshot of the message shared in her TikTok post.

Eden reveals what goes behind the scenes of dinner parties in MAFS

Eden also revealed that Married at First Sight Australia filming pauses for up to two hours between the cocktail and dinner parties. During this time, participants are taken to tents for interviews and photo shoots.

"You go back into the tents, every single person does a voxie [piece-to-camera interview], and then there's the photo shoot," she said.

Eden mentioned that she and her partner Jayden Eynaud would bring their own food, like sushi, to eat during the wait, as the dinner party meals were often disappointing.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Married at First Sight Australia airing on Channel 9 and 9Now.

