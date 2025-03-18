Married At First Sight Australia's Eliot Donovan tosses wedding ring into the ocean following split from Veronica Cloherty

As reported by Daily Mail, Queensland business owner Eliot Donovan filmed himself throwing his Married at First Sight Australia wedding ring into the ocean following his split from Veronica Cloherty. The 35-year-old Gold Coast resident shared footage of watching their final episode on his phone at the beach before discarding the ring on TikTok.

This moment marked Eliot's second exit from the Married at First Sight Australia after his initial three-day marriage to Lauren Hall. Both Eliot and Veronica wrote "leave" at the ceremony following heated exchanges about manipulation claims.

The dramatic ending came weeks after they entered the show as an intruder couple when experts matched Eliot with Veronica, a 32-year-old personal trainer from New South Wales.

Married at First Sight Australia couple Eliot and Veronica end marriage with ring toss

Eliot and Veronica's final appearance occurred during Married at First Sight Australia's sixth Commitment Ceremony. Veronica approached the experts' couch first. She detailed specific examples of feeling restricted in conversations with Eliot, saying Eliot consistently blocked meaningful discussions.

When Eliot responded to these claims, he firmly rejected each point. He provided alternative perspectives about their interactions. Fellow participant Adrian spoke up from across the room, saying Veronica's descriptions failed to match what other contestants observed.

Rhi stepped forward to share her direct experience of spending time with Eliot during the partner swap. She described positive interactions that contradicted earlier statements. After hearing various perspectives, John Aiken addressed the group. He said,

"I've spent several minutes hearing back and forth. What I know for certain is somebody here is lying. It's like the two of you are living in different realities."

Following this statement, Veronica and Eliot wrote their final decisions. They each selected "leave," ending their time in the Married at First Sight Australia.

The footage Eliot shared after their exit showed him seated at a quiet beach location. He positioned his phone to capture himself watching their final MAFS episode. The camera then focused on his hand, displaying the wedding ring. He removed the ring and tossed it toward incoming waves.

The video continued as Eliot moved along the shoreline with his dog running beside him. Before matching with Veronica, Eliot participated in the experiment with Lauren Hall. That marriage lasted three days before both parties opted to leave.

Eliot returned several weeks later as an intruder paired with Veronica, a 32-year-old personal trainer from New South Wales. Their initial connection showed promise based on shared values. However, relationship dynamics shifted significantly following their first dinner party appearance, which led to increasing tensions and their ultimate televised separation.

More about Eliot and Veronica

Married at First Sight Australia star Eliot Donovan manages multiple businesses across Australia and Sri Lanka from his Gold Coast base. The 35-year-old entrepreneur maintains a beachside lifestyle and frequently visits his friend Jordy's cabin in Old Grevillia, New South Wales. His wedding day featured Jordy as his best man.

Veronica Cloherty works as a personal trainer in New South Wales. The 32-year-old former Miss Universe contestant entered the experiment with clear statements about wanting to start a family.

Veronica listed respect and kindness as relationship foundations during her initial interviews. They connected well during the early days, showing strong chemistry at their wedding. The changes in their relationship began showing after the first dinner party when communication patterns shifted between them.

Fellow contestants noted differences in how they interacted during group settings versus private moments. Dave Hand later became a point of discussion when Veronica expressed feeling more connected to him during Feedback Week exchanges.

Married at First Sight Australia airs on 9Now.

