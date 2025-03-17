"They coddle Carina"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to experts questioning Paul about his Honesty Letter

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 29, featuring the latest commitment ceremony on March 16, 2025, on Channel 9. The segment saw the couples sit down with the experts as they went over what had transpired since they met together at the previous ceremony.

Paul came under fire by the experts from revealing to Awhina what Carina had said about her sister in private and for also calling his wife a "snob." Alessandra asked him why he felt it was important for him to tell Awhina about Carina's comment and further asked if he considered how Awhina might feel about the comment, claiming he passed on an "insult" to her.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 chimed in on the experts questioning Paul at the commitment ceremony. One person wrote on X:

"John and Alessandra attacking him is incredible. They coddle carina week after week and are basically saying it’s ok to be condascending. How are these relationship "experts."

"Totally agree with you. No judgement from the "experts" about Saint Carina's comments or revelations made by other couples in the group. But Paul gets smashed in "honesty week" (LOL) for saying Carina's comments bothered him. What the hell is the point of "honesty week"?" a fan commented.

"The point of the letter exercise is to say things you've found hard to say. That's exactly what he did. The fact that so many are attacking him for it tells me lots of people think Carina's back-stabbing & b*tchiness is ok," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 criticized Carina's behavior:

"The way Carina is fully committed to her damsel in distress arc is honestly impressive at this point, it’s a personality trait. No wonder Paul has a scroll-length list of icks waiting to unravel. This saga is less Romeo & Juliet and more Red Flags & Regrets," a person wrote.

"Yes Paul, how dare you break trust by telling Awhina about the terrible things Carina said about her and her sister....wait, Carina did say those things though right? So she is kind of in the wrong here too?" a fan commented.

"So carina needs a safe place to say insulting things. But paul is the bad guy for mentioning her toxic comments. Right, ok..." a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Paul thought he would hop on that couch & be hailed a hero for his letter. But instead the experts are calling out his lack of sensitivity & intelligence. THIS IS GOLD!!!" a person wrote.

"I can't believe the experts give Paul such a hard time for revealing what Caroline said but when Ashleigh did the exact same thing to Jake... they hammered Jake. The double standards of these judges for men vs women is disgusting," a fan commented.

"There seems to be a sensitivity chip missing"— Expert Alessandra calls Paul out for his Honesty Letter in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 29

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 29, Paul was questioned about his Honestly Letter by the experts. When asked what he had written, Paul said he had opened up about his wife being judgemental and her discomfort about him and Awhina being together during Partner Swap.

He explained that since her and Cleo, Awhina's twin sister previously dated, his wife was uncomfortable. He also revealed that Carina had made a comment about Cleo being of a "different caliber" that he had told Awhina about.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 experts asked Carina how she felt and while the latter took ownership about being in the wrong with her comment, she expressed being disheartened by Paul telling Awhina.

Carina added that she believed it was a safe space to share her feelings and that she did not expect what she had read in his letter. She also said she had her "guard up" and didn't think she could trust him completely.

Alessandra asked Paul why he felt it was important for him to tell Awhina what Carina had said about Cleo. Paul explained that he believed his wife was being judgemental and wanted Awhina's point of view as that was the point of the letter. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 expert asked why he picked the Cleo situation specifically if he had other examples of Carina's behavior.

He said he got "caught up" and Alessandra asked if he had considered Awhina's feelings, claiming he had passed on an insult to her.

"So there seems to be a sensitivity chip missing because number one it was in confidence, it's not considering the repercussions between Awhina and Carina yet also, it is something that you clearly had been holding onto for quite a while," Alessandra said.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on the experts questioning Paul and were in disagreement with their assessment.

Stream Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 29 to watch the entire commitment ceremony on 9Now.

