“Snobby tendencies”- Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Carina revealing she was insecure because of Awhina’s sister

Married at First Sight Australia 2025, episode 28, was released on March 12, 2025, and focused on Dinner Party Wednesday, where the couples gathered for dinner. However, during the segment, Carina and Awhina had a conversation that culminated in the former disagreeing with Paul.

The conversation stemmed from the time when Paul told Carina that he had had a fling with Awhina's sister, Cleo. Carina had told him that Cleo was "a low caliber" choice. During the Partner Swap task, after Paul and Awhina got together, Paul told her what Carina had said about Cleo.

After Carina discovered that Paul had told Awhina about her comments, she felt bad and proceeded to apologize to her cast mate for the same. She pulled Awhina aside from the dinner table and apologized to her. Carina said that her comments about Awhina's twin stemmed from a place of insecurity and that she knew that she had sounded rude. Awhina accepted her apology.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia came to X to react to Carina's confrontation with Awhina. They said that she had "snobby tendencies," noting that this wasn't the first time she had something like that.

"Being insecure about someone Paul dated two years ago doesn’t give you the right to try and call Cleo of low calibre. Carina defo has snobby tendencies cz this isn’t first time… she let her true feelings about Jamie slip when they were beefing," a fan said.

"Hell yeah. I really hope that Awhina comes for Carina. Nobody disrespects Cleo. She is a queen," said another.

"Carina said that she badmouthed Awhina's sister Cleo because she was jealous. Is that a real apology?" commented one.

"All right. Who was worse? Carina badmouthing Cleo to Paul or Paul telling Carina to Cleo's twin sister Awhina?" wrote one.

Some fans of Married at First Sight Australia criticized Paul for telling Awhina something that Carina told him in confidence and the heat of the moment.

"Paul has most definitely thrown Carina under the bus, but her comments about Cleo are also uncalled for," an X user wrote.

"She shouldn’t have said that about Cleo but Paul should’ve called her out the second she said it not waited & told Awhina," another user wrote.

"Soooo.....let me get this straight.... Carina makes disparaging comments about Cleo's "calibre"... but she's NOT CONFRONTATIONAL?" commented one.

"Carina’s comments about Cleo were made in the heat of the moment when she found out Paul had slept with Cleo. It was said in confidence. Him repeating those words to Awhina is a betrayal of trust. That really burns," wrote one.

Carina's disagreement with Paul on Married at First Sight Australia episode 28

When Carina pulled Awhina aside to apologize to her for her comments about Cleao, Paul followed. It is worth noting that Carina had asked him to leave them alone as they didn't want an audience to their conversation.

After she was done apologizing to Awhina, Carina turned to Paul and called him out for telling Awhina about the whole thing.

She stated that he threw her under the bus, asking him if he was going to "take accountability" for the same. Paul said he didn't regret telling Awhina and added that he didn't understand Carina's argument of it being a safe space with him.

Paul and Carina met eight months before the filming for Married at First Sight Australia started. She said they texted for a bit, then met up for a hike, after which Paul ghosted her. Despite their differences, the Married at First Sight Australia couple chose to continue staying together during all the decision ceremonies of the season.

Married at First Sight Australia can follow the couple on their official Instagram pages for more updates on their lives - @paul__antoine and @carinamirabile.

