Married At First Sight Australia Carina Mirabile opens up about spending big on outfits and hiring a stylist for show

Married At First Sight Australia participant Carina Mirabile shared details about her style-focused approach in a TikTok video with Muller, explaining the demanding schedule of creating eight different looks for dinner parties. The reality star invested $27,000 into her show appearance, including $15,000 for designer outfits and $12,000 for professional styling services across eight weeks of filming.

The 31-year-old Married At First Sight Australia star collaborated with celebrity hairstylist Jacob Muller and makeup artist Vincent Phan. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, published on March 17, 2025, Jacob Muller provided behind-the-scenes insights, describing how they started work at 3 AM each filming day to create camera-ready looks lasting 24 hours.

Muller and Phan created eight distinct looks for dinner parties and commitment ceremonies. The styling team sourced outfits through Farfetch, with each piece requiring production approval. Mirabile and Muller's professional relationship has led to their upcoming podcast venture, The Glam Pod.

Married At First Sight Australia star Carina Mirabile collaborated with her styling team to create signature looks, including a distinctive long braid for the first dinner party and a matching headscarf for post-couples' retreat appearances. The extensive preparation included backup styling options and multiple fittings to ensure perfect camera appearances.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, celebrity hairstylist Jacob Muller described the complex preparation process. Mirabile's investment covered complete styling packages, including accessories and specialized hair treatments to maintain consistent quality throughout the season.

Muller's services, combined with Vincent Phan's makeup expertise, required $1,500 in weekly investments. Both professionals blocked significant time slots during the eight-week filming period, limiting their regular client appointments due to Married At First Sight Australia’s unpredictable schedule.

Sharing his experience, Muller stated:

“For me personally, I even had to step away from taking hair colour bookings during that time, as the unpredictability of the schedule meant I needed to be ready to go at a moment’s notice. Some days, we had more time than others — it all depended on Carina’s call time and when she had to be back at the apartments.”

Muller also revealed the technical challenges of creating styles that would maintain their appearance under bright studio lights and through extended filming sessions lasting up to 24 hours.

“It was both exciting and intense, especially knowing that the look we created at 3am needed to last sometimes until 3am the next morning! The dinner parties are incredibly long, so everything had to be bulletproof — every detail had to hold up under the lights, cameras, and the long hours of filming,” Muller shared.

According to Muller, most Married At First Sight Australia participants took a simpler approach to styling. He noted that many contestants used local salon services for basic styling needs like blow-dries.

The majority maintained minimal styling routines throughout the filming period. Muller drew from his previous TV show experience to create specific looks suitable for high-definition cameras and studio lighting.

Carina Mirabile's background

The 31-year-old digital marketing manager from Perth, Carina Mirabile, comes from a large Italian family with a business background. The Married At First Sight Australia star works with her family's company, Beyond Tools, a Perth-based machinery and power tools supplier operating since 1986. She manages digital marketing for the business, where her siblings hold various leadership roles.

Before joining Married At First Sight Australia, she worked as a broadcast journalist and TV personality. Her first television appearance was in a Channel Nine segment with Beyond Tools in 2018. Her media experience includes hosting roles and modeling assignments.

Mirabile maintains an active social media presence with 62k+ followers on Instagram under the handle @carinamirabile. She creates content for both Instagram and TikTok platforms, often featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the show.

Married At First Sight Australia is airing on 9Now.

