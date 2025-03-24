“I was absolutely gutted” – Married at First Sight: Australia star Beth reveals she put on "a brave face” after Teejay admitted he wanted to leave

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 continued to deliver intense drama as Beth and Teejay’s relationship took a turn during the final Commitment Ceremony. The episode, aired on March 23, saw Teejay reveal his decision to leave the experiment, leaving Beth feeling embarrassed and hurt.

"I think I tried to put on a brave face at the Commitment Ceremony in front of everyone but I was absolutely gutted,"

Beth told 9Entertainment on March 24. Moments earlier, she had chosen to stay in the experiment, hoping to work on their relationship. The mismatch in their commitment led to an emotional moment that shocked Beth and the rest of the group.

As per the rules of Married at First Sight: Australia, since Beth wrote "stay" and Teejay wrote "leave," they must remain in the experiment for another week. With the Final Vows approaching, tensions are high, and a major twist in the experiment is set to unfold.

What happened between Beth and Teejay in Married at First Sight: Australia?

Beth and Teejay had been struggling with their relationship for weeks, and Married at First Sight: Australia's final Commitment Ceremony only made things more difficult. Beth hoped that Teejay would be willing to give their marriage a chance, but his decision to leave made it clear that he was not on the same page.

“I felt really stupid because I obviously tried to get an answer out of him of what he wanted to do, and he wouldn’t tell me,” Beth revealed. “When I saw that he wrote leave, I was devastated. I was really, really hurt.”

Teejay defended his choice, explaining to 9Entertainment that he did not want to influence Beth’s decision.

“I didn’t want to manipulate her answer with what I was doing or what I was going to do,” he said. “It was hard for me to write leave, but I think that considering how I made Beth feel, it was only right to write leave and not give her mixed emotions.”

Beth, however, believed that knowing Teejay’s true intentions wouldn’t have changed her decision. She stated that leaving the experiment signaled he was completely checked out and no longer wanted anything to do with her. Despite her disappointment, the pair will remain in the experiment until the Final Vows.

Married at First Sight: Australia season 12 episode 33 recap

The Married at First Sight: Australia episode kicked off with the final Commitment Ceremony, where all the remaining couples made their decisions about whether to stay or leave. While some relationships continued to thrive, others reached breaking points.

Jamie and Dave surprised the experts with their progress. Last week, their relationship seemed to be in trouble, but they credited the experts’ grilling for helping them reconnect. Dave shared that Jamie’s openness to his gestures made a difference, and he reassured her, saying,

“I came here for love and I don’t want to be scared anymore.”

Both decided to stay. Rhi and Jeff remained strong, with no conflicts in their relationship. Rhi even received a key to Jeff’s apartment, and both were confident about life after the experiment. They easily wrote, "Stay."

Awhina and Adrian discussed the challenges of a long-distance relationship, as Adrian does not plan to move to Western Australia soon. However, he expressed strong feelings for Awhina, saying he could see himself moving in the long run. They both wrote, "Stay."

Carina and Paul had a strong week, with Paul feeling welcomed by Carina’s family. He revealed he had “very, very, very, very strong feelings” for her, while Carina admitted she was still working on falling in love. They both chose to stay.

Jacqui and Ryan had another tense moment. Ryan felt criticized throughout the experiment and said, “I just don’t think there’s a future for us.” However, Jacqui believed he was worth fighting for and wrote "stay," keeping them in the experiment for another week.

Married at First Sight: Australia airs every Sunday at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

