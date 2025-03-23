"Everything's been documented" — Married at First Sight Australia star Jacqui Burfoot admits she trusted her legal rights while signing the contract

Married at First Sight Australia’s Jacqui Burfoot has shared why she felt confident signing the show’s contract, despite her legal background and its strict terms.

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Lifestyle on March 21, 2025, Jacqui explained:

"Everything's been documented so I've got nothing to worry about. I'm in a fortunate position where there was a film crew documenting everything 24/7."

Jacqui holds a double degree in law and finance with first-class honors and has worked in various fields, including civil litigation, investment law, and legal recruitment in both New Zealand and Australia.

Her decision to join MAFS raised questions among viewers, particularly regarding why someone with her qualifications would agree to a contract that allows producers to edit participants in any way and restricts them from legal recourse over portrayals.

Speaking about her decision to participate, Jacqui explained she relied on broader legal protections rather than just the terms of the contract.

“I knew that at the very least, they'd have a duty of care to take care of me and that if I suffered some kind of injustice, I could fall on my legal rights,” she said.

Why was Jacqui comfortable signing the Married at First Sight Australia contract?

Jacqui Burfoot shared that her legal experience gave her clarity on what contracts can and cannot override. While the Married at First Sight Australia agreement is known for its control over how cast members are portrayed, Jacqui said she was aware of the legal frameworks that still protect people beyond what’s written in such documents. She explained that she understands how contracts work.

“Often employers will try and contract out of minimum requirements and standards. Even retailers do it – they'll specify no returns, but there’s consumer guarantees law that you can't actually contract out of,” she shared.

Jacqui applied the same thinking to the reality TV contract. She pointed out that contracts are still bound by general laws such as criminal law, workplace safety laws, and civil rights.

“There are minimum standards, there's duties of care, there's criminal law, there's work and safety laws. All of these frameworks exist around a contract,” she said.

This understanding gave her the confidence to move forward with the show. She added that just because she signed a contract, it doesn't mean they could "breach human rights." Jacqui also said she believed production had a responsibility to care for participants during filming.

Jacqui talks about Ryan’s behavior during the experiment

On March 17, 2025, Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member Jacqui Burfoot posted a TikTok video responding to a follower’s question about the most disturbing thing her on-screen husband, Ryan, did during the experiment. In the video, she claimed that Ryan had physically threatened and intimidated her during the second week of the show.

“He physically threatened me and intimidated me, and I ran out of the room, sh*t scared,” she said.

Jacqui explained that the situation began after she made fun of Ryan for putting his shoes on the bed. She also mentioned there were more incidents but chose not to disclose them publicly due to fear of possible retaliation.

“There’s more to that story, but I don’t want to go into it,” she said.

She went on to reveal that after the final vows on Married at First Sight Australia, she was so concerned for her safety that she almost contacted the police. Jacqui also spoke about the argument with Ryan’s friends, calling their behavior a verbal attack.

Married at First Sight Australia airs Sundays to Wednesdays on Channel 9 and streams on 9Now.

