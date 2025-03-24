"Peak delusion"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Beth's shocking decision to stay with Teejay

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 33 aired on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The segment featured the show's latest commitment ceremony during the couples revealed whether they wanted to stay with one another or leave the show.

In light of the homestay week and the lack of chemistry between them, Teejay wrote "Leave," indicating that he wanted to go home. However, his wife, Beth, wrote "Stay," noting she wanted to continue being married to Teejay.

Fans ot Married at First Sight Australia season 12 reacted to the segment online and criticized Beth's decision. One person wrote on X:

"Beth writing stay is peak delusion, darling. She has seen, felt, and practically received a PowerPoint presentation on how Teejay ain’t rocking with her like that, but she’s still out here filing complaints and trying to finesse him like a refund policy. Girl…"

"TJ was smiling thinking Beth was going to write “Leave” but his face dropped when he realised she wrote “Stay” I don’t even feel sorry for Beth anymore, girl he doesn’t give a f*ck about you, open your eyes," a fan commented.

"If you write “stay” when he literally told you that he had s*x with you only because that’s what you wanted; as if he was doing charity work, you are to blame and you’re staying for airtime.Beth knows Teejay doesn’t like her but chooses to stay/play victim," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 noted that Teejay wasn't interested in Beth:

"It definitely is as simple as Teejay not being into Beth, however I already know we’re gonna get a 500 character response that gives us a vague convoluted no-answer answer," a person wrote.

"we all knew it mate even the experts knew it poor Beth," a fan commented.

"Look at Teejay trying to act like the good guy and justify his decision. Mate, you were never interested in Beth, just do what you were going to do!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Teejay is without doubt the most fake, most boring husband on #MAFS 2025. Everytime he’s on screen, I completely zone out. Beth should run off with her cheeky Irish alternate and have some fun," a person wrote.

"Of course Teejay was going to do it. He had already made up his mind before he finished reading that card. Him pretending like he was contemplating that decision was laughable," a fan commented.

"But, I'm not the kind of partner that walks away from something"— Beth chooses to stay with Teejay during Married at First Sight Australia season 12's final commitment ceremony

During Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 33, the experts asked Teejay and Beth about their decisions. They asked the latter to reveal her decision first and Beth noted that it hadn't been an easy decision because it didn't feel nice or like it usually did in the past.

"But, I'm not the kind of partner that walks away from something," she added.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star revealed her card, on which, she had written "Stay." John then asked Teejay about his decision and the cast member said that the latest ceremony's decision was "definitely the hardest one." He said he wanted to give himself time and space to feel his feelings. He revealed that he wrote "Leave."

Earlier in the episode, Teejay was questioned by the experts about him thinking there was an issue with their connection. Alessandra asked him that if Teejay thought being physical with Beth was a good idea since it would make Beth think that he was feeling connected to her.

He explained that he hadn't thought about it that way. He said he "obviously" wanted to have "s*x," but that Beth had previously mentioned that she needed "that side of the intimacy" as well. Teejay said he thought the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star had given him the "green light" and that the wanted to "satisfy" that part of their relationship as well.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on the events of the commitment ceremony online and criticized Beth for writing "Stay" on her cuecard.

Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 are available to stream on 9Now after they air on Channel 9.

