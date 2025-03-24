"Thinks he's on Too Hot To Handle"— Married at First Sight Australia fans criticize Paul's shocking decision to go on a date with Hannah 

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 34 this week on Monday, March 24, 2025. In the latest episode, the contestants were given another task as they received a letter from the experts. The letter stated that since the process of finding their partners had been so thorough, there were also other people that they thought were compatible with them.

The card further told them that it was their decision to go on a date with them or to stick with their original partners. While Carina turned down the opportunity to meet someone new, Paul agreed to go on a date.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Paul's shocking decision to go on a date in the latest episode and criticized him for the same. One person wrote on X:

"Paul thinks he’s on too hot too handle lol."

"is paul the dumbest bloke we’ve seen on the show? And that’s saying something. He’s as shallow as a puddle in the dessert. Carina not far behind," a person wrote.

"This is going to make me become a carina supporter again, I have followed her back on IG. Watching her come to her senses about paul has me applauding her and cheering her on. Yes Carina you are so much better than that. You are a Queen," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 called Paul disgusting:

"Paul is disgusting, calling this date a barbie doll but claimed to be upset at what carina said about Cleo. Ewwwww," a person wrote.

"So, I’m not Carina’s biggest fan - but she IS beautiful, they HAVE a connection, she HAS stood by him… Like what was Paul expecting the outcome to be here? I would be out of there if I was her, I really feel for her here. Fkd it mate," a fan commented.

"Paul saying he’s on this date out of curiosity is exactly why his emotional maturity is sitting at rock bottom, probably digging itself an even deeper hole. Meanwhile, Carina is out here folding his undies like she’s preparing for a lifetime subscription to disappointment," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"look I know I am not the biggest carina supporter right now but I am cheering on her on when paul told her that he went on the date, I am so happy for her that she stood her ground and walked out. Paul is scary and creepy, I just want her free’d from him shut up paul," a person wrote.

"It’s a blessing in disguise for Carina! glad they fought. Paul went on a date with another woman, which rang alarm bells for Carina. what happened to the alarm bells when Paul punched the door?? DV IS A MAJOR RED FLAG. I hope they break up!" a fan commented.

"And that, to me, is like alarm bells"— Carina chimes in on Paul going on a date in Married at First Sight Australia season 12

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 34, the cast members were given options to go on dates with someone new. While some turned the offers down, others took a chance on someone else.

Carina, who declined the offer to go on a date noted that she and her husband, Paul had a strong connection and she didn't feel the need to go out with someone else. However, her husband thought differently and took the experts up on their offer during Temptation Week. After the date, the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 male cast member told his wife about the same.

Paul told Carina that he only spoke about her on his date and that going made him realize that they had a strong connection and how much he liked her. He added that even the woman he went on a date with asked him why he went and Paul told her that he didn't even know why he came.

"I said like honestly, curiosity," he added.

Carina asked him whether he realized he had gone on a date. Paul said he knew and noted that the experts "obviously threw that thing" at the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast but Carina told him he could have said no. The male cast member added that he was curious and apologized since he knew Carina was upset.

Paul added that he understood if Carina needed time to "digest that" but told her he couldn't wait to run back into her arms and said he just wanted to "squeeze" and "kiss" her everywhere.

Carina spoke to the cameras about Paul going on a date and said he was trying to justify what he did.

"And that, to me, is like alarm bells, yeah," she added.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 reacted to the male cast member going on a date online and criticized him.

Tune in every day from Sundays to Wednesdays to watch what happens next on MAFS Australia season 12.

