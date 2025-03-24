Married at First Sight: Australia has seen several turbulent moments in Jacqui Burfoot and Ryan Donnelly's relationship. The latest episode saw Jacqui choosing to stay in the experiment despite their ongoing conflicts.

However, she later claimed that production prevented her from leaving. Jacqui took to Instagram to reveal that she had packed her bags and attempted to exit but was stopped, as per the Daily Mail. She stated in a story:

“Tonight I packed my bags and tried to leave but was stopped by production. They refused to let me leave and said I had to stay as per the rules of the experiment.”

Her post has raised questions about the behind-the-scenes control of the show. The episode, aired on Sunday, March 23, 2025, featured the final Commitment Ceremony.

Ryan voted to leave, expressing his frustration over their relationship, while Jacqui unexpectedly chose to stay, saying she wanted to "talk about it and resolve things." Her decision left Ryan and the other participants confused.

Married at First Sight: Australia: Jacqui claims production stopped her from leaving

Following the Commitment Ceremony, Jacqui addressed her followers on Instagram about what allegedly happened after the episode. She claimed that despite her choice to stay, she later tried to leave but was stopped by production. According to her, they told her Ryan was feeling "crushed" and insisted she remain in the experiment. She wrote:

“They told me Ryan was feeling crushed and it was my chance to make him feel included and accepted as a human.”

However, she added that she did not see a future with Ryan and ultimately wanted to leave. Jacqui further remarked:

“I wanted to leave amicably, but no more. Tomorrow I take the date option to meet someone new.”

What happened between them in the Married at First Sight: Australia episode?

In episode 33 of Married at First Sight: Australia, Ryan and Jacqui faced the experts for their final Commitment Ceremony. Their relationship had been strained for weeks, with conflicts intensifying during 'Homestays Week.' Ryan expressed his disappointment, saying:

“I’ve wanted more than anything to have a team and to have a best friend and ultimately an organic love that can grow from that.”

However, he also pointed out that he had felt like he was being criticized rather than supported.

“At times I’ve felt I haven’t had a partner, I’ve had a critic,” he stated.

Jacqui, in response, insisted that she had compromised in their relationship. She cited changes such as adjusting her sleeping schedule, allowing Ryan to watch TV in the bedroom, and not worrying about dishes in the sink.

However, the Married at First Sight: Australia experts and other participants questioned whether these were meaningful compromises. As the discussion continued, Ryan stated that he did not feel accepted in the relationship.

He explained that he felt Jacqui was trying to change him rather than accept him as he was. When asked if she could see his perspective, Jacqui dismissed the concerns, claiming she was only holding him accountable for respect and healthy communication. When it was time for their final decision, Ryan made his stance clear, saying:

“I’m struggling, and I don’t want to be struggling, so unfortunately I wrote leave.”

His decision was expected, given the conflicts they had experienced. However, Jacqui surprised everyone by choosing to stay.

“I wanted to talk it out and, like, have some healthy communication because this is the first time I’ve kinda heard Ryan be upset.”

Ryan and the other participants were visibly confused by her decision. One of the participants, Awhina, even reacted by saying, "No you don’t," when Jacqui claimed that she thinks Ryan was "worth fighting for."

Despite their differences, the couple agreed to spend another week together to work on their relationship. However, Jacqui's latest Instagram post revealed that she did not intend to continue on Married at First Sight: Australia.

Married at First Sight: Australia airs every Sunday at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

