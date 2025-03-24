"Get help NOW!"— Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jacqui's shocking behavior towards Ryan at the commitment ceremony 

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired episode 33 this week on Sunday, Match 23, 2025, on Channel 9. The segment saw the aftermath of the dinner party as the cast gathered at the final commitment ceremony fo the season to talk to the experts about their relationships and reveal what they had thought of their futures together.

While several couples were on the same page and wanted to continue the experiment, Jacqui and Ryan had different outlooks on their connection. As the two discussed their issues, Jacqui's sudden laughter bursts followed by tears were noticed by fans online who termed her behavior towards Ryan, odd. One person wrote on X:

"Ok. Jacqui is in need of serious therapy. Long term. Her behaviour shows an insecure and damaged little girl. Who has learnt feelings by manipulation and control. Crying when something isn't going her way is a tactic only. Get help NOW!"

"I know this is “meant to be serious” but this is SO F*CKING FUNNY. phenomenal editing. Her weird face crumple. John looking like he stepped in sh*t, Ryan patting Jacqui’s knee. The go between, I’m f*cking dead HAHAHAHA," a fan commented.

"Ryan’s “decorative sense” is non-existent. The inside of his house is one step above a uni students bong hovel. And now Jacqui starts bawling. If anyone needed psychiatric intervention and medication…" a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 called Jacqui "unhinged."

"This b*tch is unhinged. Jacqui has been on damage control since the show went on air and anyone with an ounce of sense isn’t buying her bullsh*t. For a woman claiming she was abused throughout the show, here she is writing STAY when Ryan wrote LEAVE," a person wrote.

"She is an absolute nut job and an embarrassment to NZ. You guys can keep her," a fan commented.

"Lord Jesus, Jacqui is a grade sociopath. Like she's so scary, it's unreal. She's nightmare-inducing," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"As much as Jacqui is delulu, Ryan is so passive aggressive and dismissive. Why is no one is acknowledging that?" a person wrote.

"Why is she crying? Like, genuinely—why? Jacqui is out here acting like she just lost a decade-long love story when in reality, it’s giving two-week trial gone wrong," a fan commented.

"And I just feel so drained, Jacqui"— Ryan speaks to his wife during Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 33's commitment ceremony

During Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 33, the couples met the experts for the final commitment ceremony of the season. During the segment, Jacqui's expectations of Ryan were questioned when the latter noted that it felt like he had a critic instead of a wife.

As the experts questioned Jacqui about how she had met her husband halfway during their time together, the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star noted that she was no longer that bothered by dishes in the sink. Jacqui also said that she started allowing Ryan to watch television while in bed.

She started crying when her actions were questioned and admitted to sometimes being "idealistic" and "unrealistic." However, she said that some of the things she was unwilling to compromise on were important, such as respect and healthy communication. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star added that she didn't like being yelled at and that was something she had held Ryan accountable for.

"Those are the things that trigger him," she added.

Ryan told his wife that he didn't like seeing her upset because it made him emotional as well. However, he added that he didn't feel like he had a safe space whenever he tried to speak to her and that he felt like his views were under a "microscope."

"And I just feel so drained, Jacqui. I've taken accountability, I've apologized and still, when it came to homestays, it still didn't feel like enough to meet your standards," Ryan said.

When Jacqui asked why it didn't feel like it was enough, several cast members jumped to defend Ryan. Adrian said that the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member had already explained himself.

"You clearly didn't listen," he added.

Teejay added that it was the first time they had heard Ryan express himself and it felt great to hear him talk.

Jacqui started crying again, stating she was upset about things that were "normal." She further listed things that she didn't agree with, such as "scolding," and Ryan yelling at her. She also noted that the Married at First Sight Australia star didn't stand up for her when his friends were rude to her.

The experts also pointed out that they had observed Jacqui's behavior towards her husband which had added to his feelings that she didn't accept him as a person. Alessandra added that this was why the experts were confused by their relationship. As the expert pointed out that he didn't feel embraced by her, Jacqui hugged Ryan and noted that she would embrace him now.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Jacqui's behavior towards Ryan and criticized her for the same.

Tune in on Monday, March 24, 2025, to watch a new episode of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 on Channel 9.

