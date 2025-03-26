"He is not worth it"— Married at First Sight Australia fans criticize Awhina's emotional reaction over Adrian possibly going on a date

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 35, Dave and Jamie, Ryan and Jacqui, and Awhina and Adrian received letters informing them about being given the option to meet the other person they could have been on the show with.

Ad

While Dave chose not to go on a date, the rest of the cast members complied. However, ahead of the dates, Awhina spoke to the cameras about the possibility of Adrian going on a date and broke down in tears.

Fans reacted to the segment online and were divided by Awhina's tears. One person wrote on X:

"The fact that awhina starts crying as she’s reading it is because she knows that adrian will do it… girl he is not worth it."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Awhina already crying because she knows Adrian will choose to go," a fan commented.

"Honestly, I just want Awhina to go meet her husband from another timeline just so she can rub it in Adrian’s smug face... She’s crying over a complete ZERO ffs," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 felt Awhina knew deep down that her and Adrian's relationship was "doomed":

Ad

"Awhina girl, if you're already crying without knowing if Adrian went on the date or not, you know deep down the trust is not there and it's doomed," a person wrote.

"Awhina, girl….wake up already. Adrian is such bad news. Stop acting desperate," a fan commented.

"Oh what a thrill Awhina will be on that date. Crying over Adrian," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"Awhina is literally a walking embarrassment. You are telling me you would keep letting a douche disrespect you, your family AND YOUR OWN SON because your’re are attracted to him and the sex is good? Girl, those tears mean nothing," a person wrote.

"Sorry but if I was Awhina, I would have left long ago because Adrian is not worth the tears or time away from her son," a fan commented.

Ad

Awhina breaks down in tears over the Temptation Task in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 35

Ad

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 35, the experts separated the couples before informing them of their upcoming task. They sent all the cast members letters telling them that while they were being cast for the show, the experts had found more than one person who would have been suitable for them and that they could go on a date with them.

Awhina spoke to the cameras about the Temptation Task and broke down in tears. She said that a lot was going through her mind and she kept thinking about "regrets." The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 female cast member said she had given up so much to be on the show.

Ad

She opened up about being a single mother and how that makes dating a little tougher, contrary to what people may think. The participant said she didn't get time at home because she didn't want to have a babysitter look after her son every weekend to go meet men. She added that she knew Adrian was going to accept the task.

As footage of Adrian walking towards his date was shown to the fans, the producers told Awhina it was her decision if she wanted to go on a date. After much hesitation, the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member said that it would feel much worse if Adrian went on a date and she didn't and decided to go as well.

Ad

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 commented on Awhina's emotional reaction to the task and urged her to break up with Adrian.

Fans can watch Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 35 on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback