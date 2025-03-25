“I wasn't thinking straight” – Married at First Sight: Australia star Paul explains why he went on a date during the final task

The latest episode of Married at First Sight: Australia introduced a dramatic twist with the Final Task, forcing participants to confront their relationships in unexpected ways. Aired on March 24, the episode saw contestants given a choice to meet someone they were almost matched with before their final vows.

While some couples dismissed the idea, Paul surprised many by accepting the offer despite being in a seemingly strong relationship with Carina. Paul later admitted that he regretted his decision, saying,

“I wasn't thinking straight, there was no malicious intentions but I took the decision to go on that date. I wasn't hoping to get anyone better, I wasn't hoping to even have fun I just remember thinking - cool, whatever, just another task."”

His explanation came during an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment on March 25, where he also revealed how he would have reacted if Carina had gone on a date instead. The Married at First Sight: Australia episode ended with tensions running high, as Carina reacted strongly to Paul's choice, calling it “borderline cheating” and questioning his commitment.

Married at First Sight: Australia: Paul and Carina’s conflict over the Final Task

Paul and Carina had been one of the more stable couples on Married at First Sight: Australia season 12, but the Final Task led to a turning point in their relationship. Given the choice to go on a date with an alternative match, Paul decided to participate, stating that his curiosity got the better of him.

However, Carina refused, believing it would be disrespectful to their relationship. Speaking about his choice, Paul told 9Entertainment,

“If roles were reversed and if Carina had decided to go on that date... it would have not bothered me, because I was so secure in my relationship.”

However, Carina did not share the same view. She was shocked when he revealed that he had gone through with it, saying, “Surely he won’t,” before realizing that he had indeed accepted the task.

Paul’s date with Hannah, his alternative match, did not go as expected. During the meeting, Hannah questioned his decision, asking why he was there if he was happy in his marriage. Paul later admitted,

“When I was there, I was so embarrassed.”

After the date, he quickly realized his mistake and attempted to explain himself to Carina, but she was unwilling to listen. The confrontation escalated, leading Carina to storm out of their apartment.

What else happened between Paul and Carina on Married At First Sight: Australia

The March 24 episode of Married at First Sight: Australia opened with the remaining couples preparing for their Final Vows. While some were optimistic, others were dealing with unresolved tensions.

Paul’s decision to participate was one of the most unexpected moments. He and Carina had been doing well, with Carina even practicing saying “I love you” that morning. However, Paul admitted to having “a few seeds of doubts,” which led him to accept the invitation.

During the date, Paul and Hannah engaged in casual conversation until she asked why he was there. Paul responded, “Everything is working really well with my wife,” but Hannah was unconvinced. She questioned his motives, making him realize the gravity of his decision.

After returning home, Paul attempted to downplay the situation by greeting Carina affectionately. However, when he confessed, Carina’s reaction was immediate. “That’s like cheating, you actually just cheated,” she told him, visibly upset. Carina, however, was not receptive to his reasoning.

“I really didn’t think you were going to do it, we were doing so well,”

she told him. She accused him of acting selfishly and declared that she was “so ready to go home without you.” As the episode ended, Carina locked herself in the bedroom, leaving Paul uncertain about their future.

Married At First Sight: Australia airs Sunday at 7 pm and Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

