Married at First Sight Australia Adrian Araouzou reveals his feelings about criticism and bond with Awhina

Married at First Sight Australia participant Adrian Araouzou broke production rules twice while filming the 2025 season, spending unauthorized time with bride Awhina Rutene. The 30-year-old Sydney-based sportswear entrepreneur revealed these details in an exclusive Daily Mail Australia interview, published on March 24, 2025, alongside discussing his emotional response to public criticism.

The Married at First Sight Australia experience left Adrian struggling with intense viewer reactions. The Sydney businessman found himself turning to defensive responses on social media as a method to handle criticism.

"We're not taught how to handle those things. Watching yourself on TV make some mistakes and having everyone judge you online – it's a lot. It was a new experience for everyone on the cast," Adrian shared.

Despite initially requesting not to be matched with someone with children, Adrian stayed in the experiment after being paired with Western Australian single mother Awhina. Married at First Sight Australia couple maintained their connection despite living in different states, with Adrian based in Sydney running his e-commerce business while Awhina resided in Perth with her son.

As Married at First Sight Australia detailed in his Daily Mail interview, two significant unauthorized breaks from production changed his relationship dynamic with Awhina. The first incident occurred when they spent time with fellow participant Tony in Shellharbour, resulting from a miscommunication with production staff about their whereabouts.

Describing the incident and aftermath, Adrian stated:

“Me and Awhina went away one weekend and we thought we messaged production, but she messaged the wrong number and we ended up staying with Tony Mojanovski that weekend. Honestly, I think it saved us… we both realised, hey, let’s just pretend we both just met and restart and see where this goes. And when we’ve done that, look how it turned out.”

Their second departure from protocol happened after the final dinner party. The couple booked an Airbnb for three days, allowing them time away from cameras.

“We weren't supposed to, but we did. We both got an Airbnb and stayed with each other for three days straight. And to be fair, that's why the Final Vows went the way it did," shared Adrian

He continued:

"When you're away from a partner, you think about all the negatives. But when you're there, all the problems go away. That's a beautiful thing... and with me and her, the feelings were real.”

In the interview, Adrian also highlighted disparities between filmed content and actual events, particularly regarding moments involving Awhina's son and their living arrangements. The Sydney businessman stated:

“There's the edit – and then there's the truth. I know what was shown. But a lot of the reasons behind certain situations, especially involving Awhina's son and the logistics of our lives, weren't included. That was frustrating.”

The experience prompted him to reflect deeply on his actions during filming. His response to being matched with a single parent showed significant growth.

Personal reflections

Adrian addressed critics by acknowledging the difference between his portrayal on Married at First Sight Australia and his real personality. The businessman reflected on watching his behavior during filming, admitting to moments of self-centered actions and missed opportunities for better responses.

The Married at First Sight Australia participant described his growth throughout the experiment. While acknowledging past mistakes, he maintained pride in his personal development during the experience. Despite the public judgment, Adrian expressed satisfaction with his choices, emphasizing the show's role in his personal growth.

"As cheesy as it sounds, I don't have any regrets. We go into this experiment knowing we have flaws – the whole point is to become a better person. And I've done that," he said.

In his final thoughts, the Sydney entrepreneur acknowledged his imperfections while standing firm on his authentic self-presentation. He expressed hope for public recognition of his personal transformation throughout the show.

Married at First Sight Australia airs on 9Now.

