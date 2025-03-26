"I think I handled it like an adult" — Married At First Sight Australia's Dave explains why he stood by Jamie despite her Final Task decision

Married At First Sight Australia’s Dave addressed his stance regarding his wife Jamie’s participation in the Final Task— which allowed participants to choose if they wanted to meet another match— during an interview with 9Entertainment on March 26, 2025. He emphasized that he chose to support her despite not agreeing with her decision.

Ad

"At this stage we're in a really good spot. This could have derailed it, some people might say I could have left or gotten angry, but I think I handled it like an adult and someone who wants to move forward," he explained.

Dave clarified that while he did not believe in taking part, he understood Jamie’s reasoning and remained committed to their relationship.

Ad

Trending

Dave explains his decision to support Jamie despite the Final Task on Married At First Sight Australia

Dave’s perspective on the Final Task

Ad

The Final Task introduced a new element to Married At First Sight, allowing participants to meet another potential match. While some chose not to engage, Jamie decided to take part, which led to a conversation between Dave and her. He acknowledged that her decision initially surprised him.

"I could tell Jamie was embarrassed by the way she was talking, and I felt like she approached the conversation light-heartedly – and you get a better reaction from me when you do that," Dave explained.

Ad

Dave also stated that he was sympathetic toward Jamie’s experience, especially since the match she was supposed to meet did not show up.

"I felt sorry for her that she got stood up, even though I'm her husband," he said.

Despite the circumstances, he maintained that his focus was on understanding rather than reacting emotionally.

Comparing Jamie’s decision to others in the experiment

Ad

Ad

Several participants approached the Final Task differently, leading to varying outcomes. Paul, another groom in Married At First Sight, was removed from his apartment after his wife, Carina, perceived his choice as a betrayal. While Jamie also agreed to participate, Dave pointed out key differences in intent and execution.

"The way everyone handled it was different. The intentions of going into the dates really do matter as well," he explained.

Ad

He also reflected on how events might have unfolded differently if Jamie’s date had arrived, noting that he would have had "a lot of different questions." He acknowledged that the situation could have "changed the dynamic" and that Jamie might have returned thinking, "this guy's way better."

He acknowledged that while there were uncertainties, the way the situation played out led him to focus on supporting Jamie.

Dave’s approach moving forward

Ad

Ad

As Married At First Sight progressed, Dave maintained that his priority was to continue strengthening his relationship with Jamie rather than dwelling on the Final Task.

"All I had to do was understand where Jamie was coming from. As she said, 'curiosity killed the cat,' but as a partner, I had her back and I tried to understand it best I could," he stated.

Ad

With the Final Dinner Party approaching, Dave emphasized that he intended to support Jamie regardless of any criticism from other participants. He acknowledged that while some individuals faced scrutiny for their choices in the Final Task, his priority remained standing by his wife.

He explained that despite not fully agreeing with her decision, his commitment to their relationship meant ensuring she knew he had her back. As the experiment neared its conclusion, Dave emphasized the importance of leaving on positive terms.

Ad

"It's really important to me to leave this experiment on a high and come out the other side. I think we both deserve that."

Catch new episodes of Married At First Sight Australia every Sunday at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback