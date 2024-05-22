Bachelor star Colton Underwood reveals he and husband Jordan C. Brown are expecting a boy

American reality TV star Colton Underwood revealed in an Instagram post that he is expecting his first baby with husband, Jordan C. Brown, through surrogacy. He shared photos of the sonogram with the caption:

"Our little boy is coming this fall"

The Bachelor alum appeared in an interview with Men's Health on May 21, 2024, and shared his thoughts on fatherhood. He said:

"That was one of the things we bonded over early in our relationship. We both wanted to be dads. But it's been such an incredible experience for us to go through this together, and I cannot wait to watch Jordan become a dad."

The couple just celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 13 and spoke about their journey toward fatherhood in the interview.

Colton Underwood shares his thoughts on parenthood

Colton Underwood is a former professional football player (NFL tight end). Meanwhile, his partner Jordan C. Brown is a political and philanthropic strategist. The pair met at a party in Los Angeles in April 2021 and tied the knot on May 13, 2021.

Daily Mail reported that the couple had hired a $350K fertility team of nine people, that included the cost of a surrogate, egg donor, and eggs. They ultimately produced three embryos fertilized by him and his 41-year-old husband.

During a recent interview with Men's Health, Colton Underwood recalled the process and admitted that many people had a lot to ask about their surrogacy and parenthood. He mentioned:

"I had my own family asking me how this process works, like, Who’s the mom and who’s the dad in the relationship? Who’s the boy and who’s the girl? How does the mom work? Are the egg donor and surrogate the same?"

The Bachelor alum opened up about his path to fatherhood to People magazine in February 2024. He shared that he was recording his journey to become a parent on a new podcast, Daddyhood. Colton Underwood told the publication:

"I think outside of the LGBTQ+ matters — the obvious discrimination and what's at stake for us — straight couples too, need to stop putting the blame on the women. I think that's one thing that I could at least say, from two men going through this, is I've had some fertility issues and struggles, and I don't think a lot of men openly talk about that."

Colton Underwood was a contestant on the 14th season of The Bachelorette, starring Becca Kufrin. He was then cast in season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. The artist came out as gay in a Good Morning America interview that aired in April 2021.

In a separate interview with People magazine on May 21, 2024, Colton shared that they are "very protective over" their surrogate and have developed a friendship while getting to know her husband and her child. The media outlet also reported that the duo started their surrogacy journey two years back, during the time they had planned their wedding.

The couple are set to welcome a baby boy in early October.