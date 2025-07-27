Baddies Africa : Ivori criticizes Badd Dolly’s reaction to her neck grab at the club

Episode 11 of Baddies Africa was released on July 19, 2025. It documented Ivori's fist fight with Badd Dolly, which went down because the former's dance move at the club offended the latter. A drunk Ivori casually grabbed her castmates' necks to dance with them. However, when she did the same with Badd Dolly, it ticked her off, and she hit her. A clip of the upcoming episode, posted on Zeus Network's official Instagram page on July 26, 2025, showed the aftermath of Ivori and Badd Dolly's physical altercation at the club. In the clip, Ivori was seen criticizing Badd Dolly for reacting the way she did to a dance move she was doing with everyone. The Baddies Africa cast tried making sense of it all while Ivori talked over them, trying to justify herself. In Ivori and Badd Dolly's fight, Diamond the Body sided with the former while Big Lex and Summer backed the latter. What Ivori said about her fight with Badd Dolly on Baddies Africa In the said clip, multiple stars of the show, including Summer, were seen without their wigs, something that could be an indication of a fight. Ivori said out loud that she didn't put her hands on anybody. She rhetorically asked if she touched anyone. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe demonstrated her neck-grabbing move on Summer and told everyone that while they were at the club, she did it to Summer and Natalie. She questioned that, when Summer and Natalie understood that it was a dance move, why didn't Badd Dolly? Ivori argued that Badd Dolly's reaction was uncalled for because she did the move with &quot;everybody&quot;. She once again demonstrated the &quot;choking&quot; move on Scotlynd because she asked why Badd Dolly reacted the way she did if Ivori was indeed doing it to everybody. Summer and Big Lex tried making sense of the situation, but were constantly talked over by Ivori. &quot;I don't know, there's something about Ivori, like, when Ivori get into this mood, I be like, damn...hey girl,&quot; said Scotlynd in a Baddies Africa confessional. She continued to state that she didn't go Ivori's way and didn't know how to feel about the situation. What happened after Ivori and Badd Dolly's fight on Baddies Africa episode 11? After Badd Dolly hit Ivori for the neck-grabbing step, the security pulled them apart. Diamond The Body, Ivori's Baddies Africa friend, saw everything going down. She stated in a confessional that while Badd Dolly swung at Ivori, the latter didn't get to hit her back because of the security. Diamond thought that was unfair, so she hit Badd Dolly on Ivori's behalf. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIvori got emotional and refused to get into her van. When Diamond tried calming her down, she started choking her. Meanwhile, in another van, Big Lex and Summer sided with their friend, Badd Dolly, and agreed that Ivori's neck-grab wasn't acceptable. Summer stated that Ivori tried playfully choking her as well, but she didn't let her because she, too, wasn't about it. Badd Dolly told them that she could fight Ivori again because she was very against what the latter gave her. Elsie said in a Baddies Africa confessional that what Ivori exhibited at the club wasn't something that Africans did and stated that it was embarrassing for her to see someone behaving that way in Africa. For more updates on Baddies Africa, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram page, @thezeusnetworkbaddies.