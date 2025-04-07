Baddies Africa 2025 - Full cast list explored

Baddies Africa is the newest spinoff in the Zeus Network's growing reality franchise. The upcoming season was announced earlier this year, and auditions took place in March 2025 across select African cities. Now, the full cast list has officially been revealed.

Returning cast members include Natalie Nunn, Rollie, Scotty, Ahna Mac, Diamond TheBody, Ivori, Big Lex, Summer, Badd Dolly, and Pretty P. Joining them are new additions chosen through auditions and online submissions, Fana, Kold Killa, Tavii Babii, Elsie K, Russian Kream, Kay Rixan, and Choco Brown.

Several celebrity guests and special appearances are also expected this season, including Tommie Lee, Suzanne “Stunna Girl” Brown, Amber Rose, and Marissa De’Nae. Their involvement is expected to add more variety to the season’s interactions. The new season will be filmed across Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, and Morocco.

Meet the cast of Baddies Africa 2025

Natalie Nunn, a former Bad Girls Club star, has led the Baddies franchise since its start and has been part of every season from Baddies ATL to Baddies Caribbean. Rollie, who first appeared in Baddies South and returned for Baddies West and Baddies East, is known for her consistent presence throughout the franchise.

Scotty, introduced in Baddies South, has remained part of the group in later seasons as well.

Ahna Mac and Diamond TheBody were featured in Baddies East, while Ivori, Summer, Badd Dolly, and Pretty P were part of Baddies West and Baddies Caribbean. Big Lex, who originally gained attention on Joseline’s Cabaret, was later featured in Baddies East, making her return for Baddies Africa another notable addition.

Joining them are seven new cast members, as aforementioned: Fana, Kold Killa, Tavii Babii, Elsie K, Russian Kream, Kay Rixan, and Choco Brown. These participants were selected from auditions and online picks.

With a total of 17 cast members and confirmed guest appearances, Baddies Africa sets the stage for a season featuring different backgrounds, personalities, and group moments across its four filming locations.

Inside the March 2025 auditions for Baddies Africa

Auditions for Baddies Africa took place in March 2025, with tryouts drawing contestants from across Africa. The judging panel included Natalie Nunn, Yung Miami, and Saucy Santana. They evaluated the participants based on how they performed on camera and how they interacted in group settings.

The panel selected a mix of people from both live auditions and online submissions. This year, online participants also had a chance to be noticed, with names like Russian Kream and Kay Rixan gaining attention through social media clips and virtual tryouts.

Those chosen were seen as individuals who could manage the group setting and contribute to the shared house format. The audition process gave fans an early look at the type of personalities joining the series.

According to Zeus Network, the goal was to build a group that could bring in different experiences while still fitting into the show's format. The full cast was confirmed shortly after the auditions ended. The premiere date has not been announced yet.

The episodes of Baddies Midwest are currently available to stream on The Zeus Network.

