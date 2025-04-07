Yung Miami and Saucy Santana join Natalie Nunn to judge Baddies Africa auditions

Baddies Africa is the latest spinoff of the well-known Baddies series on Zeus Network. Auditions for the upcoming season were held in March 2025, led by executive producer Natalie Nunn, rapper Yung Miami, and performer Saucy Santana.

The Baddies franchise is expanding to Africa, with Yung Miami and Santana joining Nunn for auditions. Baddies Africa will showcase fresh voices and stories from across the continent. Filming will take place in Morocco, South Africa, Ghana, and Nigeria, featuring diverse women while keeping the show’s original format.

Yung Miami and Saucy Santana join the judging panel of Baddies Africa

Many fans had been asking to see Yung Miami on the Baddies series, and she finally took part in the Baddies Africa auditions. Known for her work in the hip-hop duo City Girls and her podcast Caresha Please, she is now trying something new as a reality TV judge.

At the auditions, she sat on the panel with performer Saucy Santana and executive producer Natalie Nunn. Yung Miami watched the auditions, asked questions, and helped decide who might be a good fit for the next season. Santana also shared his views, looking at how people performed on camera and how they got along with others.

Contestants from across Africa auditioned, with judges seeking outspoken and resilient personalities. The final cast is set, and fans are eager for Baddies Africa to begin. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

Baddies Africa expands the franchise and announces the returning cast members

The Baddies franchise began with Baddies ATL in 2021, followed by Baddies South (2022), Baddies West (2023), and Baddies East (2023). In 2024, Baddies Caribbean aired, expanding the series beyond the U.S. The selected cast members will live together, take part in various events, and navigate interpersonal challenges.

Although the setup remains familiar to long-time viewers, the inclusion of participants from multiple cultural backgrounds is expected to bring new dynamics to the season. Casting judges aimed to find individuals who could contribute to the group while also standing out on their own.

Natalie Nunn, who has led the franchise since its launch in 2021, continued to oversee the process during the Africa auditions. The Zeus Network views Baddies Africa as part of a broader plan to develop more global editions of the show.

Baddies Africa will feature 10 returning cast members, but some familiar faces will be missing. Zeus Network confirmed that Damerlin “Biggie” Baez is currently on a “Baddie Timeout” and is not officially part of the cast, though she may appear later.

Tesehki and Jela have both announced they won’t be joining this season, with Jela previously exiting the Baddies Midwest reunion. Tatyana “Tinkaabellaaa” Williams, who was seen at the auditions, is taking the season off due to her pregnancy. Special celebrity guests this season include Tommie Lee, Suzanne “Stunna Girl” Brown, Amber Rose, and Marissa Da’Nae.

Fans can watch the episodes of Baddies Midwest airing on The Zeus Network.

