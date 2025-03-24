"I don't even know Scotty anymore" — Baddies Midwest star Natalie reveals her true feelings about cast member's behavior in heated confessional

The latest episode of Baddies Midwest, which aired on March 23, 2025, on Zeus Network, featured the cast divided into two groups: the newbies and the OGs. The conflict between them started with fights between Ahna and Summer and escalated when Badd Dolly was hospitalized following a fight with Jela.

Natalie announced that both groups would gather for dinner. At the dinner, Summer approached Natalie to catch the OGs off guard. However, Scotty saw through the plan and pushed Summer away. Scotty then questioned Natalie's decision to tolerate the newbies' behavior.

During the confrontation, Scotty took Summer's Baddies chain and challenged her to take it back from her. Scotty also urged Natalie to fight soon afterward, as she felt that Natalie was no longer supporting the OGs. Natalie was displeased with Scotty's behavior and responded by telling Scotty to keep her opinions to herself.

"I don't even know Scotty anymore, okay, let's just be real. Scotty from Baddies South to Scotty from Baddies Midwest. This girl is getting in the pin, active, running her mouth, fighting, and coming for me," expressed Natalie in a confessional.

How did things escalate to a dinner brawl on Baddies Midwest episode 22?

In the latest episode of Baddies Midwest, Big Lex and Summer took Dolly to the hospital after she experienced a seizure. Dolly was transported on a stretcher. Big Lex appeared visibly shaken by the unexpected situation and voiced her worries about Dolly's health. Dolly recounted the event that resulted in her hospitalization, explaining that she had fallen while in the restroom.

"How I remember is going into the bathroom, trying to get myself together, and after that everything just went blank," revealed Badd Dolly.

In a confessional, Dolly shared her disappointment in herself for not prioritizing her health. She also announced her decision to leave the show but planned to return for the reunion. Dolly expressed her determination to move forward and make a comeback. She looked forward to making progress and showing everyone what she was capable of.

Big Lex, Jazmin, Ivori, and PrettyP were upset that the OGs didn't follow the rules about not fighting during performances. Later, Natalie called Big Lex to ask about Dolly's health. Big Lex and Summer, who were with Dolly, informed Natalie that Dolly was recovering well. Natalie understood how difficult the conflicts on Baddies Midwest were for the newbies.

She decided to bring both groups together for dinner to address the issues. Big Lex was eager to meet with the OGs, wanting to address what happened to Dolly. Big Lex looked forward to the dinner meeting, seeing it as a chance to resolve unfinished business with the OGs and seek justice for Dolly.

Jazmin expressed concerns about the upcoming dinner meeting. She felt Lex was motivated to confront Jela because of what happened to Dolly. The newbies took the bus to the dinner meeting. Nunu asked Lex how she felt about the situation. The conversation shifted to Dolly on Baddies Midwest, and Summer confessed that she often thought about Dolly.

"Yeah, so that sh*t has been on my mind. Just going like, I'm here but I'm really not here if that makes sense," expressed Summer.

Meanwhile, on the OG bus, Biggie criticized Natalie's warning that the newbies were targeting them. Jela reflected on the events of the previous night and asked what the others expected from the dinner meeting. Ahna predicted that a physical confrontation would happen on Baddies Midwest. Scotty reminded the other cast members that Natalie had announced a special guest would be attending the dinner, which surprised the group.

The episode ended with physical altercations between Ahna and Summer and Big Lex and Jela.

