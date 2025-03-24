"I'm done playing by the rules" — Baddies Midwest star Big Lex gets physical with Jela during dinner brawl

In the latest installment of Baddies Midwest, aired on March 23, 2025, the cast was divided due to ongoing conflicts. The divide was between the new cast members, dubbed the Newbies, and old cast members, known as the OGs. The issue stemmed from last week's incident when Ahna and Summer had multiple physical altercations. It led to Badd Dolly defending Summer while Jela decided to stand up for Ahna from the OGs.

After the fight, Dolly passed out as she suffered a seizure. While Dolly was deemed fit by the doctors, it still irked the newbies enough that they wanted to avenge their friend. On cue, Natalie arranged a dinner that night, which all the Baddies Midwest cast members had to attend.

Summer attempted to catch Scotty off guard by hugging Natalie, who was seated next to Scotty. However, Scotty quickly kicked away from the situation. Meanwhile, Big Lex saw an opportunity and confronted Jela. Despite the guards' efforts to intervene, Lex could overpower Jela and take her down. Lex's actions were reportedly in response to the earlier incident involving Dolly.

"I'm done playing by the rules. These OGs ain't playing fair, why the f*ck should we?" Big Lex stated in a confessional.

What other events happened in Baddies Midwest episode 22?

Natalie had previously called Big Lex to ask about Dolly's health on Baddies Midwest. Big Lex and Summer were with Dolly, who was recovering well. On the way to dinner, Biggie criticized Natalie's warning that the Newbies were targeting the OGs. Biggie even wondered in a confessional where Natalie's loyalty lay amid all the chaos.

At dinner, Summer approached Natalie, pretending to greet her in an attempt to catch the OGs off guard. However, Scotty saw through Summer's plan and kicked her away. Scotty then confronted Natalie, questioning her decision to allow the Newbies' behavior. Rollie, an OG herself, had a different perspective on the Newbies. She felt they had been following the rules, unlike some of the OGs.

"When they [Newbies] were told not to pop, they didn't pop. And OGs popped, and they felt like they were caught off-guard. F*ck all that nice sh*t, b*tch, do your big one. Let's go. Let's see how tonight finna end," said Rollie.

Meanwhile, Scotty took Summer's Baddies' chain and challenged her to take it back. In the heat of the moment, Scotty even asked Natalie to fight, feeling that Natalie was no longer supporting her friends and the OGs. This confrontation irked Natalie, who told Scotty to keep her opinions to herself.

Earlier in the Baddies Midwest episode, Natalie also announced that a special guest would join them. As the cast members said they didn't care much about who the guest was, Natalie revealed that the guest was Melanie. Ivori wasn't pleased to hear the news as she previously had various altercations with her.

"This b*tch Mel is coming, and like, b*tch, you just followed me to Hawaii. Like, you stalker a*s, weird a*s b*tch. I'm ready, I'm sitting at the edge of my motherf*cking seat," expressed Ivori.

This included the time Melanie attacked her on the streets after a Baddies performance. On the bus, Ivori even called Melanie a "clout chaser." The Baddies Midwest episode concluded in the middle of Ivori and Melanie exchanging fists.

Catch new episodes of Baddies Midwest on Sundays on Zeus Network.

