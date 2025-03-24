Baddies Midwest episode 22 recap: One newbie leaves the show while Melanie joins the cast for dinner

Baddies Midwest episode 22 aired on Zeus Network on March 23, 2025. In the previous episode, the cast traveled to Hawaii, and Ahna and Summer got into multiple physical altercations. The conflict divided the cast between newbies and OGs. This led to Jela and Badd Dolly to fight it out while performing in a club, which irked Natalie.

In the latest episode of Baddies Midwest, we see the aftermath of Dolly and Jela's fight as Dolly suffered from a seizure afterward. She was taken to a hospital where Big Lex and Summer supported her but ultimately, Badd Dolly decided to leave the show.

The conflict between newbies and OGs further escalated during the arranged dinner where Melanie arrived as a special guest.

Executive producer Natalie returned to Baddies Midwest as a cast member, along with original cast members Ahna, Rollie, Jela, Scotty, and Diamond, also known as the OGs.

What happened in Baddies Midwest episode 22?

The Baddies Midwest episode kicked off with the newbies checking up on Dolly in the hospital. It was revealed that she was doing better after her altercation with the OGs and specifically Jela last week in Hawaii.

In a confessional, Dolly mentioned that she was disappointed in herself for not taking better care of her health. She further mentioned that she would be leaving the show but would be back for the reunion.

"I'm just gonna be into the bag finding my way out of nowhere to make a way, so get ready to see more coming from Badd Dolly," said Dolly.

Rollie, Tinkaabellaaa, and Scotty then asked Natalie to meet and share the news about Dolly suffering from a seizure. While the rest of the cast was sympathetic, Big Lex wanted to confront Jela about the situation. Natalie soon announced that the whole cast would be gathering for dinner. She notified Ivori that Melanie, with whom Ivori had a troubled past, would be joining them.

On their way to dinner, Summer and Big Lex expressed that they were not interested in eating as they just wanted to confront Jela and the OGs. While on the OG bus, the Baddies Midwest cast members also shared the same sentiment.

Ahna mentioned that over the years she has become used to the upcoming gatherings which usually ended up in physical altercations and expected the same tonight.

As soon as the Baddies Midwest cast gathered in the restaurant, Summer tried to sneak up on Scotty by hugging Natalie first who was sitting beside her. While Scotty was able to kick away from the situation, Big Lex saw her opportunity and went after Jela.

While the guards tried to keep them apart, Lex managed to take Jela down and claimed it was for Dolly.

"I felt like the new Baddies were being, you know, good girls. They did what they were told. When they were told not to pop, they didn't pop. And OGs popped and they felt like they were caught off-guard," stated Rollie Pollie.

Scotty felt Natalie didn't take care of her friends like Jela and her. She asked Natalie to come fight in the middle which Natalie refused. She was surprised by Scotty's behavior on the show and mentioned that she couldn't recognize her anymore.

The episode concluded when Melanie entered the restaurant unceremoniously, and without even saying a word went up against Ivori.

Watch new episodes of Baddies Midwest on Sundays on Zeus Network.

