⁠Baddies Midwest episode 21 recap: OGs and the Newbies clash on the streets of Hawaii

Baddies Midwest episode 21, titled 911, premiered on Zeus on March 16, 2025. The episode kicked off by continuing on the cliffhanger from the previous episode, where Ahna Mac and Summer got into an argument.

Ahna and Summer had multiple clashes in the episode. They first fought at the start of the episode, throwing water bottles at each other. They then took their conflict to the streets of Hawaii, where Ahna sneaked up on Summer and stole her wing. Their conflict divided the cast, with the OGs siding with Ahna and the newbies supporting Summer.

Meanwhile, Biggie and Nunu got into an argument of their own. However, they chose to cool things down and focus on enjoying their trip.

Titled 911, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"Tensions boil over between the OGs and the Newbies on the streets of Hawaii."

What happened on Baddies Midwest episode 21?

The two conflicts

At the start of Baddies Midwest episode 21, Ahna Mac and Summer attracted everyone's attention when they suddenly started arguing with each other. As Ahna went over to Baddie's van, she found a water bottle and threw it at Summer, and it hit her right on her face. Summer tried to retaliate with the same move but failed.

Meanwhile, Biggie and Nunu had their own conflict to deal with. In her confessional, Biggie claimed that Nunu was never on time to stand on business, and she didn't like that attitude of hers.

Nunu noted in her confessional that Biggie refused to take accountability, which is why she ended up getting beaten. She added that she was sick and tired of arguing with Biggie and made it clear that if Biggie wanted a fight, she would get one. Nunu confidently stated that she wasn't afraid of anyone.

"Nunu and Biggie... what are y’all so petty? Them b*tches don't know how to have a good time," Rollie reacted in her confessional.

Biggie and Nunu try to resolve their issue

Later, as some of the cast members went to have some gelato, the rest of the Baddies Midwest cast went over to explore their last city, Hawaii.

As they were walking to a spot, Tinkaabellaaa asked Nunu what was going on between her and Biggie. Nunu recalled the time after one of her arguments with Biggie when she was offering her a hug. Nunu cleared up to Biggie that she wasn't trying to be her friend with the hug, but it was a peace offering, and she wanted their conflict to end.

Meanwhile, Biggie chimed in that she had a problem with how Nunu was getting herself involved in Ahna and Summer's argument when it wasn't necessary.

In the end, the two Baddies Midwest decided to put their conflict to rest and enjoy their time in Hawaii.

Natalie Nunn wants the OGs and Newbies to cool down

Baddies Midwest cast member Natalie Nunn

At the gelato spot, Rollie, Ivori, Summer, Big Lex, and Natalie Nunn sat down to talk about things they had done since coming to Hawaii. In the middle of the conversation, Ahna sneaked behind Summer and hit her with an ice cream cone. She then took Summer's wig and ran toward the streets of Hawaii for cover.

Ahna noted that this was revenge for the time Summer snuck up on her. She threw Summer's wig on the ground and said it was time for her to get a new one.

Natalie Nunn was exhausted by Ahna and Summer's ongoing conflict and how it dragged the rest of the cast into the drama. Ahna had the OGs on her side, while Summer was backed by the newbies, leaving the two groups in constant opposition.

"The newbies and the OGs... I just see that it's not working out. So I'm going to walk with some of the newbies to let them know that ' Look guys, we really got to take it down a few notches," the Baddies Midwest star said.

Natalie Nunn took Summer, Big Lex, Badd Dolly, and some of the newbies to the side. She told them they would need to figure out how to deal with their situation as they can't be just fighting on the streets.

The fight at the club

The newbies and OGs traveled in separate vans to their event in Hawaii. During the ride, each group shared their views on why they had issues with the other and why they believed they were the superior group.

As all of the Baddies Midwest cast members were enjoying their time in the club, Jela and Nunu got into an argument, which resulted in them throwing punches at each other. Ahna and Summer also started fighting again, and all of the cast had to get out of the club to cool down.

Baddies Midwest season 6 airs every Sunday on Zeus.

